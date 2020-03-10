Golf
Garrett Country Club announces meeting dates
GARRETT — Organizational meetings for all evening leagues at the Garrett Country Club will begin the week of March 30.
The meeting schedule with times is as follows:
6 p.m. Monday, March 30, Monday night ladies;
7 p.m. Monday, March 30, Monday two-man scramble;
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Tuesday night mens;
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, Wednesday night mens; and
7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, American Legion mens.
League openings are determined at the organizational meetings for both players and subs. The Thursday morning senior league will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30.
Those interested in joining a league as a player or sub should attend one of the meetings or call the clubhouse at 357-5165.
Junior High Wrestling Garrett wrestlers defeat Fairfield
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Fairfield 70-12 in a middle school match Monday.
Kameron Baker (80 pounds), Carter Fielden (85), Calder Hefty (102), James Orick-Maurer (110), Lane Balzer (140), Aaden Lytle (150) and Chase Leech (175) all pinned their opponents for Garrett.
Kaidin Colburn (125) won by technical fall for Garrett, while Xavier Nusbaum (95) and Konner Pelmear (117) won by major decision. Camren Ruble (160) won by decision.
Youth Football Garrett Youth Football Night Out is March 14
GARRETT — The Garrett Youth Football League is planning its 10th annual Youth Football Night Out on Saturday, March 14 at the Garrett American Legion Post 178 at 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Activities begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 1 a.m. including live band Actual Size at no cover. Admission is a freewill donation.
The evening will include a 50-50 raffle, pulled pork meals, silent auction with more than 100 items and door prizes. Kids are welcome to attend.
Proceeds from the event will help fund new, safer helmets for every player in the league, numbering more than 100 kids, organizers said. For the second year, 20-30 flag team members have been added to the league with two to three coaches per team.
Sponsors are Kelham Farms, Tireville Inc., Benny’s Auto, Terry Yarde and Custer Grain Company.
The league is holding a Sloppy Joes laundry detergent fundraiser, along with dishwasher and carpet cleaning products during the event.
The league’s mindset is to funnel the kids into the football teams into the upper grades, coaches said. Practices begin the first week of August with weekly training in last June or July.
For more information, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903, secretary Mike Combs at 715-5854 or coach Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.