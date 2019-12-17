Varsity Wrestling Railroaders rout Flying Jets
MONROE — Garrett won 56-15 over Adams Central in a dual match between ranked teams Dec. 10.
The Railroaders are ranked third in Class 2A, and the Flying Jets are No. 7 in Class A.
Hayden Brady (106 pounds), Colton Weimer (113), Kolin Cope (152), Mason Custer (160), Charlie Newman (195) and Cole Bergman (220) all pinned their opponents for Garrett. Clayton Fielden (170) won by technical fall.
Keegan McComb (120), Chandler Shearer (126) and Brayden Baker (132) all won by decision for Garrett.
Garrett won the junior varsity match 28-0 behind pins from Jadyn Gilbert, Trey Richards, Jack O’Connor and Carson Harter. Hunter Walden won a major decision for the Railroaders.
Garrett 56, Adams Central 15
113 — Weimer (Gar) won by 3:10 pin over Cummings (AC). 120 — McComb (Gar) won by 10-7 dec. over Uhlman (AC). 126 — Shearer (Gar) won by 6-1 dec. over Cook (AC). 132 — Baker (Gar) won by 7-6 dec. over McAfee (AC). 138 — Jackson (AC) won by 5-4 dec. over McCormack (Gar). 145 — Curries (AC) won by 1:27 pin over DePew (Gar). 152 — Cope (Gar) won by 3:57 pin over Brunner (AC). 160 — Custer (Gar) won by 4:24 pin over Garrison (AC). 170 — Fielden (Gar) won by 19-3 tech. fall over Faurote (AC). 182 — Heyerly (AC) won by 3:11 pin over VanWagner (Gar). 195 — Newman (Gar) won by :39 pin over Lautzenheiser (AC). 220 — Bergman (Gar) won by :58 pin over Anderson (AC). 285 — Hathaway (Gar) won by forfeit. 106: Brady (Gar) won by 1:35 pin over Everett (AC).
Boys Basketball Garrett loses at Fremont
FREMONT — Garrett’s boys basketball team was defeated by host Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference game Dec. 10 by a 66-44 score.
Jasen Bailey paced the Railroaders (1-4, 0-2) with 11 points. Jayden Broadnax was plagued with foul trouble and had eight points. Jarrett Bailey and Kail Baughman each scored seven points.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 NECC) went on a run with a flurry of three-pointers late in the first quarter to take a 21-12 into the second quarter. Fremont built on that advantage from there.
Kameron Colclasure led four Eagles in double figures with 19 points and three assists. Gabel Pentecost had 17 points and five rebounds. Nick Miller hit four three-pointers for his 12 points. Ethan Bock chipped in with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Broadnax was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Boys Player of the Week in District 1 for last week’s efforts, which included 39 points against Lakewood Park recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.