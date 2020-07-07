Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — June 29
Players Points
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 78
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 74
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 69
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 68
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 68
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 66
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 65
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 65
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 63
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 62
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 61
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 58
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 55
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 52
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 48
Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 44
Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club — June 29
Players Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 98
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 95
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 90
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 89
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 84
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 84
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 83
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 82
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 82
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 82
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 80
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 79
Joe Keb, David Leroy 79
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 78
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 75
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 72
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 72
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 71
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 67
Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 67
Austin Manth, Adam King 66
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 64
Don Myers, Steven Minnich 59
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 56
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — June 30
Players Team Points
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 214
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 196
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 194
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 193
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, North Side Body Shop 192
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 192
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 191
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 187
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 187
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 178
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 177
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 175
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 170
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 168
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 159
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 156
Low scores —Brock Diederich 36, Howard
Marchand 37, Dave Hassett 38, Phil DeJon 39,
Bob Novy 40, Dale Pfeiffer 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — July 1
Players Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 247
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 228
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 222
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 218
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 217
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 207
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 207
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 207
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 206
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 204
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 204
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 202
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 202
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 196
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 194
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 191
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 190
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 183
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 179
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 175
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 172
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 166
Low scores —Bill Davidson 37, Bobby Diederich
37, Sherm Lewis 38, Al Pinkerton 38.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — July 2
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 124
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 118
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 117
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 116
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 116
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 114
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 112
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 110
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 110
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 108
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 107
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 106
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 104
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 104
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 104
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 103
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 103
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 102
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 102
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 101
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 101
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 93
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 93
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 92
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 92
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 89
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 88
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 88
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 86
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 82
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 66
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 63
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — July 2
Players Points
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 261
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 253
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 244
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 244
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 243
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 240
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 238
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 237
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 232
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 230
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 225
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 223
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 222
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 221
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 215
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 212
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 210
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 196
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 195
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 193
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 182
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 177
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 167
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 158
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 36, Stephen Hyde
39, Pat Kleeman 40, Greg Shipe 40, Mike
Esselburn 40, Bob Novy 40.
