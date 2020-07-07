Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — June 29

Players Points

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 78

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 74

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 69

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 68

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 68

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 66

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 65

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 65

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 63

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 62

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 61

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 58

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 55

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 52

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 48

Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 44

Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club — June 29

Players Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 98

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 95

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 90

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 89

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 84

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 84

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 83

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 82

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 82

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 82

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 80

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 79

Joe Keb, David Leroy 79

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 78

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 75

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 72

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 72

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 71

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 67

Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 67

Austin Manth, Adam King 66

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 64

Don Myers, Steven Minnich 59

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 56

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — June 30

Players Team Points

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 214

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 196

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 194

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 193

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, North Side Body Shop 192

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 192

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 191

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 187

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 187

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 178

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 177

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 175

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 170

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 168

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 159

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 156

Low scores —Brock Diederich 36, Howard

Marchand 37, Dave Hassett 38, Phil DeJon 39,

Bob Novy 40, Dale Pfeiffer 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — July 1

Players Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 247

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 228

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 222

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 218

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 217

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 207

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 207

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 207

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 206

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 204

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 204

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 202

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 202

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 196

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 194

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 191

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 190

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 183

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 179

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 175

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 172

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 166

Low scores —Bill Davidson 37, Bobby Diederich

37, Sherm Lewis 38, Al Pinkerton 38.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — July 2

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 124

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 118

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 117

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 116

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 116

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 114

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 112

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 110

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 110

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 108

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 107

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 106

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 104

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 104

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 104

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 103

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 103

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 102

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 102

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 101

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 101

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 93

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 93

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 92

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 92

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 89

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 88

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 88

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 86

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 82

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 66

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 63

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — July 2

Players Points

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 261

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 253

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 244

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 244

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 243

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 240

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 238

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 237

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 232

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 230

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 225

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 223

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 222

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 221

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 215

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 212

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 210

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 196

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 195

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 193

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 182

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 177

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 167

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 158

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 36, Stephen Hyde

39, Pat Kleeman 40, Greg Shipe 40, Mike

Esselburn 40, Bob Novy 40.

