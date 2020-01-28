FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s girls basketball team drew a first-round bye and will play the winner of Woodlan-Bishop Dwenger Friday, Feb. 7 in the Class 3A Concordia Sectional.
Pairings were announced Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association for all 64 sectionals across four classes.
Woodlan (17-5) and Bishop Dwenger (8-9) open sectional play Tuesday, Feb. 4, followed by Concordia (10-9) and Leo (3-17).
Garrett will play the Woodlan-Dwenger winner in Friday’s first game, followed by Angola (19-2) against the Concordia-Leo winner.
The championship game will take place Saturday, Feb. 8.
In Class 3A at Lakeland, Wawasee (8-13) and Central Noble (12-8) will tip off sectional play Tuesday, Feb. 4, followed by NorthWood (20-3) and Tippecanoe Valley (14-6).
Lakeland (13-8) drew a bye and will play the Wawasee-Central Noble winner in the first game on Friday, Feb. 7. West Noble (8-12) also drew a bye, and will play the NorthWood-Tippecanoe Valley winner.
In Class 2A at Bluffton, Churubusco (5-14) will play Adams Central (14-7) in the only game on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Bluffton (6-14) will face Whitko (1-14) in the first game Wednesday, Feb. 5, followed by South Adams (10-10) and Eastside (14-6).
Canterbury (2-14) will play the Churubusco-Adams Central winner in the first game on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by the game pitting the Bluffton-Whitko and South Adams-Eastside winners.
In Class 2A at Fairfield, Prairie Heights (9-12) will face Fairfield (13-8) in the only game on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
LaVille (1-19) will play Westview (3-17) in the first game Friday, Feb. 7, followed by Bremen (15-6) against the Prairie Heights-Fairfield winner.
In Class 4A at East Noble, Northrop (13-8) will play North Side (1-18) in the first game Tuesday, Feb. 4, followed by Snider (4-16) against East Noble (9-13).
DeKalb (2-17) drew a bye and will play the Northrop-North Side winner in the first game Friday, Feb. 7. Carroll (13-6) also drew a bye and will play the Snider-East Noble winner in the second game on Feb. 7.
