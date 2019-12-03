GARRETT — Garrett and Prairie Heights split a varsity boys-varsity girls Northeast Corner Conference doubleheader at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gymnasium Saturday.
The Railroader girls were 47-37 winners. The Panther boys defeated Garrett 63-50.
Prairie Heights 63,
Garrett boys 50
Elijah Malone led three Panther players in double figures with 31 points to go with 11 rebounds, five dunks. Mike Perkins had 18 points and Logan Nott added 11 for Prairie Heights.
Prairie Heights was 21-of-27 at the free throw line. Perkins made 9-of-11 attempts and Malone was good on 7-of-9.
Two Perkins free throws with 7 minutes to play gave the Panthers a 44-42 lead. A slashing drive and score by Nott made it a four-point cushion after a Garrett miss. The Railroaders’ Jarrett Bailey hit a three from the wing to cut the deficit to one.
That would be Garrett’s last points for more than five minutes. Prairie Heights scored the next 13 before Jasen Bailey hit a three from the left corner with 1:07 to play. By that time, however, the Panthers held a commanding 59-48 lead.
Jayden Broadnax led Garrett with 19 points before fouling out. Jarrett Bailey had 12 points and Kail Baughman came off the bench to add 11.
Malone missed a dunk attempt on his team’s first possession, but he didn’t miss much else, jamming twice later in the first quarter.
The Panthers led 17-10 after the first, but Broadnax brought Garrett back, scoring his team’s first seven points in the second. Later, Baughman hit all three tosses after being fouled on a three-point try, and threes by Jarrett Bailey and Broadnax evened the score at 28 with 1:41 left in the half. The score was tied at 30 at the break.
Malone scored 10 of his points in the third quarter, but Broadnax had two buckets late, including a spin move in the lane, as the Panthers led 42-40 with a quarter to go.
Prairie Heights improved to 2-0 in all games and 1-0 in the NECC. Garrett is 1-1 in all games and 0-1 in conference play.
Garrett girls 47,
Prairie Heights 37
Garrett got 19 points from freshman Bailey Kelham to defeat Prairie Heights..
The Railroader girls were 22-of-35 (62 percent) at the stripe on the night. Prairie Heights was whistled for 22 fouls in the contest, with two players fouling out.
Sophomore Morgan Ostrowski was in foul trouble most of the second half, but was able to stay in the game and finished with nine points for Garrett (5-1 overall, 1-1 in the NECC) and classmate Faith Owen finished with eight.
Sophomore Kennedy Kugler led Prairie Heights (2-5 overall, 2-2 in the NECC) with 14 points. Classmate Alayna Boots added seven.
Garrett jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first three minutes behind five points from Kelham and a three-point play from Ostrowski.
The pace slowed after that, with the Railroaders leading 11-4 after a quarter.
Boots stole the ball and scored for Prairie Heights early in the second, but Garrett got a pull-up jumper in the key from Owen. Kelham added two free throws for a 17-8 lead with 5 minutes, 36 seconds left.
Earlier in the quarter, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong left the game with a bloody nose, but her replacement, Sadie Best, sank two free throws in her absence.
Fouls began to pile up for both teams in the half — 12 against the Panthers and eight against Garrett — resulting in lots of free throws. The Railroaders led 24-15 at the break.
Liz German stole the second-half inbounds pass and scored for Prairie Heights. Later, Kugler scored on a post feed to bring her team within 32-27 late in the third.
Two Kelham free throws made it 38-29 Garrett midway through the fourth, but Boots nailed a three from the left corner for Prairie Heights.
The Panthers got within six once more on a Kugler score, but Garrett got a three-point play in the final minute from Ostrowski and a free throw from Kelham to close out the game.
