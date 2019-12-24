GARRETT — Garrett’s girls basketball team led at every stop in a 40-26 Northeast Corner Conference win over Churubusco Tuesday.
Faith Owen led the Railroaders (7-3 overall, 3-2 in the NECC) with 12 points. Kierra Richards scored nine points. Nataley Armstrong and Bailey Kelham tallied eight points each for Garrett.
Richards finished with a team-high eight rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Armstrong had five assists and contributed eight steals. Morgan Ostrowski blocked two shots and added five rebounds.
Garrett led 11-6 after eight minutes and 16-11 at halftime. The lead grew to eight points after three quarters.
Churubusco (4-7 overall, 1-4 in the NECC) got 11 points from Mariah Hosted. Myah Bear added six points.
Churubusco 30,
Garrett JV 28
Sophia Ruble led the Garrett reserves with 10 points and Kaitlyn Bergman added nine.
Madilyn Malcolm and Mallory Pelfrey scored three points each. Aida Haynes scored two points and Halle Hathaway added a free throw.
Garrett 40,
Churubusco 24
Busco 6 5 7 6 — 24
Garrett 11 5 10 12 — 40
Churubusco
Shearer 0 0 2-3 2, Bear 2 0 2-2 6, Geiger 0 0 0-0 0, Hosted 4 0 3-5 11, McNutt 0 0 0-0 0, Huelsenbeck 1 0 0-0 2, Debolt 0 0 0-0 0, Zeigler 0 0 0-0 0, Konger 0 1 0-0 3.
Totals 7 1 7-10 24
Garrett
Armstrong 2 0 4-9 8, Kelham 2 0 4-4 8, Owen 2 2 2-4 12, Richards 4 0 1-2 9, Ostrowski 1 0 0-0 2, Weaver 0 0-0 0, West 0 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0 1-2 1, Weaver 0 0 0-0 0, Malcolm 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 11 2 12-21 40
Three-point shooting — Churubusco 1 (Konger), Garrett 2 (Owen 2). Fouled out — Kelham. Total fouls — Churubusco 14, Garrett 15.
