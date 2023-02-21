INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb’s Braxton Miller and Garrett’s Carter Fielden both placed at the state wrestling tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend.
Both wrestlers lost their first matches Saturday but fought back to earn solid places among the final 16 wrestlers in their classes. Miller was fifth at 145 pounds and Fielden was sixth at 120.
Fielden (34-10), a freshman, lost to eventual state champion Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg (33-4), a sophomore, by pin at 51 seconds.
Miller, a junior, lost his first match Saturday by a 7-2 decision to New Castle’s Brevan Thrine (38-5).
In his first consolation match, Fielden was a winner by 2:14 pin over New Palestine’s Bryce Doss (28-5).
Fielden was defeated by Western’s Tanner Tishner by 13-0 major decision in the fifth-place match.
Miller (40-3) won his first consolation match, defeating Evansville Central’s Luke Robards (40-5) 8-3.
In overtime, Miller was a 5-3 winner over Indianapolis Cathedral’s Dillon Graham (42-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.