Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — July 21
Players, Team Points
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 271
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 270
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 267
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 263
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 262
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 261
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 259
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 259
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 259
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 255
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 253
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 248
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 244
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 241
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 231
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 230
Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Butch Beber 38,
Phil DeJon 38, Howard Marchand 38, Dale Pfeiffer 39.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — July 22
Players, Team Points
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 307
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 303
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 300
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 296
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 287
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 284
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 283
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 283
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 282
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 279
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 277
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 271
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 270
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 266
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 262
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 262
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 262
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 254
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 246
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 245
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 239
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 231
Low scores — Tom Blotkamp 36, Alex Pearson 36,
Kyle Branscum 37, Don Leins 37, Tom Kleeman 37,
Greg Heal 37.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — July 23
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 170
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 163
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 154
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 154
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 153
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 152
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 152
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 149
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 148
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 148
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 148
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 143
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 143
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 141
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 140
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 139
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 133
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 132
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 132
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 130
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 130
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 130
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 130
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 128
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 128
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 127
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 127
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 126
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 120
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 117
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 115
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 109
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — July 23
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 336
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 333
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 332
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 331
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 330
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 321
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 321
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 319
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 318
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 309
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 304
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 299
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 295
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 291
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 291
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 287
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 270
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 263
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 258
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 253
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 253
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 250
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 248
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 225
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Pat Kleeman 38,
Stephen Hyde 38, Ron Reynolds 39, Paul Gaul 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.