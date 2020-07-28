Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — July 21

Players, Team Points

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 271

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 270

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 267

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 263

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 262

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 261

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 259

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 259

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 259

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 255

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 253

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 248

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 244

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 241

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 231

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 230

Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Butch Beber 38,

Phil DeJon 38, Howard Marchand 38, Dale Pfeiffer 39.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — July 22

Players, Team Points

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 307

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 303

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 300

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 296

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 287

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 284

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 283

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 283

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 282

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 279

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 277

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 271

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 270

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 266

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 262

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 262

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 262

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 254

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 246

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 245

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 239

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 231

Low scores — Tom Blotkamp 36, Alex Pearson 36,

Kyle Branscum 37, Don Leins 37, Tom Kleeman 37,

Greg Heal 37.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — July 23

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 170

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 163

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 154

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 154

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 153

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 152

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 152

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 149

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 148

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 148

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 148

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 143

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 143

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 141

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 140

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 139

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 133

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 132

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 132

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 130

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 130

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 130

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 130

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 128

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 128

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 127

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 127

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 126

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 120

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 117

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 115

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 109

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — July 23

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 336

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 333

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 332

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 331

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 330

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 321

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 321

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 319

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 318

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 309

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 304

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 299

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 295

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 291

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 291

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 287

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 270

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 263

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 258

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 253

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 253

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 250

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 248

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 225

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Pat Kleeman 38,

Stephen Hyde 38, Ron Reynolds 39, Paul Gaul 39.

