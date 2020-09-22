GARRETT — Playing on their home course, the Garrett girls golf team finished third in the Northeast Corner Conference meet at Garrett Country Club Sept. 12.
Lakeland repeated as NECC meet champions, setting a program record with a 342, beating every other conference foe by 40 strokes.
Fremont finished in second place with a 383. Garrett ended up with the same score but their fifth golfer scored higher, putting it third place.
Prairie Heights placed fourth with 385, followed by Fairfield (392), West Noble (428), Churubusco (429), Angola (430) and Westview (447).
Lakeland’s Madison Keil was the individual champion. She finished with a 74, which was 13 strokes ahead of her teammate Bailey Hartsough in second place.
All five Laker girls were all-conference picks. Sadie Edsall tied for third with an 88, Kylee Watkins place 10th at 93 and Tatum Retterbush followed in 11th with 94.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper tied for third with an 88 for all-conference recognition. Teammate Abby Weaver also received an All-NECC patch after shooting a 92 for ninth place.
Prairie Heights had two girls make the all-conference team, Renae Meek and Haylee Henderson. Meek finished in sixth with an 90, and Henderson carded a 91 for seventh.
Churubusco’s Molly Geiger found her way into the top 10 with a 92 for eighth place for All-NECC honors, and West Noble’s Kacee Click was the final area girls to make all-conference after scoring a 95 and tied for 12th.
Fairfield’s Trinity Ruiz tied for 12th and also made the All-NECC team.
Receiving honorable mention were Angola’s Hannah Hagerty and Katie Smith, Fairfield’s Ashlynn Yoder and Mallary Behles, Heights’ Amelia Johnston, Fremont’s Kenadee Porath, Garrett’s Sophia Ruble and West Noble’s Maddie Bottles.
