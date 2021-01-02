LEO — The one-two punch of junior Taylor Gerke and sophomore Bailey Kelham combined for 37 points to lead Class 3A No. 5 Garrett to a 63-37 win over Leo Saturday.
Gerke led all scorers with 20 points and Kelham was right behind with 17 as the Railroaders improved to 12-1 in all games.
Both players had personal runs of points and set up the other several times during the course of the game.
Gerke scored Garrett’s first nine points of the game as the visitors led 14-8 after a quarter.
Kelham picked up seven in the second quarter, scoring three times after Leo turnovers, including a three-pointer with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the half. That gave the Railroaders a 27-10 lead.
Leo bounced back with four straight points, but Garrett’s Abby Weaver nailed a three from the wing to help the visitors to a 31-18 halftime lead.
In the third, Kelham ran off six straight points, including a steal and score. Gerke’s three-point play late in the period extended Garrett’s lead to 47-24. Her floater in the lane with 3:23 left in the game provided the biggest lead of the night at 56-32.
While the Railroaders played earlier in the week, head coach Bob Lapadot said it was good to see a man-to-man defense.
“It seems like forever since we’ve played against a man defense,” he said. “It was nice to get some of that stuff back in. We went through everything in the gamut to try and get ready for next week.”
They head into a tough Northeast Corner Conference stretch. Tuesday, Garrett plays its sixth-straight road game at Fairfield before coming home to face Central Noble Friday. The NECC tournament follows Jan. 12.
“Every game but one from here on out has a trophy attached to the end of it,” Lapadot said. “We’ve talked the talk. Now it’s time to start walking the walk. I don’t know if we’re going to win every game, but we’re going to show up and play our guts out.”
Leo is 3-13 in all games. Katherine Scrogham led the Lions with seven points and Gabrielle Adams added five.
“Their record doesn’t reflect it, but they’ve played right with people,” Lapadot said of Leo. “I thought we played pretty well. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and (missed) free throws. We hope that’s not going to come back and bite us.”
Leo JV 37, Garrett 29
Abby Bovie had 16 points and Kella Garton added 10 for Leo. Garrett was led by Aida Haynes, who scored nine points. Halle Hathaway and Makenna Malcolm had six each.
