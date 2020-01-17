GARRETT — Garrett’s boys basketball teams dropped a pair of games in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament last week.
In opening round play Jan. 14, the Railroaders lost at home to West Noble 62-29.
In consolation round play at Butler Thursday, Garrett lost to host Eastside 45-31.
West Noble 62, Garrett 29
West Noble quickly doubled up the Railroaders (2-11) by the end of the first quarter with the help of Josh Gross’ quickness.
Gross finished with eight steals to go along with his game-high 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Behind him was a balanced scoring effort from West Noble with Austin Cripe and Joel Mast each scoring eight, Brockton Miller seven, Brandon Pruitt and Kyle Mawhorter each with six, Braden Brewster five and Abdulellah Saleh with four points.
Gross finished the first quarter with a steal and score to make it 16-8.
After Broadnax scored the first basket of the second quarter, the Chargers went on a 20-0 run to make it 36-10.
West Noble was able to find the open man multiple times in Garrett’s zone defense, then also made the extra effort to grab the offensive rebound and put it back up or draw contact to go to the free-throw line.
West Noble went on a 14-0 run in the third quarter to extend its lead.
Garrett was led by Jayden Broadnax with 12 points. Jarrett Bailey had nine points and Jaxson Gould contributed six points.
Eastside 45, Garrett 31
The host Blazers led Thursday’s consolation game just 9-6 at halftime.
Eastside turned it on in the third quarter, outscoring Garrett 25-10.
The Railroaders held a 15-10 scoring advantage in the final quarter.
Jarrett Bailey led Garrett with 14 points, including three three-point field goals. Broadnax added 13 points in the loss. Gould and Jasen Bailey had two each.
Gavin Pfefferkorn led Eastside (5-7) with 14 points. Logan Fry scored seven points and Gabe Trevino added six. In all, nine Blazers figured in the scoring.
Garrett (2-12) is off until Saturday’s home game with Westview.
