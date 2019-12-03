Wednesday, Dec. 4
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Eastside, Butler Elementary School.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Bellmont.
Thursday, Dec. 5
5 p.m. Middle school boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
Friday, Dec. 6
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
Saturday, Dec. 7
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Eastside, here.
Monday, Dec. 9
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. Middle school boys basketball at West Noble.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Fremont.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Westview, here.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling at Adams Central.
Thursday, Dec. 12
5 p.m. Middle school boys basketball at Eastside, Butler Elementary School.
Friday, Dec. 13
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Angola, here.
Saturday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. Middle school boys basketball at Fairfield tournament.
9 a.m. Reserve wrestling at Plymouth.
Monday, Dec. 16
6 p.m. Reserve wrestling at FW Northrop.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here.
5 p.m. Middle school boys basketball with Angola, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Churubusco, here.
