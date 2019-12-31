HUNTERTOWN — Garrett’s wrestlers scored four victories at the Carroll Super Duals on Dec. 21 at Huntertown.
The Railroaders, who improved to 10-2 in dual meets, defeated Eastside 60-17, Churubusco 58-24, Jay County 51-21 and East Noble 59-9. Garrett lost to Bellmont 46-24.
Seniors Chandler Shearer (126 pounds), Clayton Fielden (170, 182) and Nolan Hathaway (285) and junior Kolin Cope (152) all finished 5-0 for the day.
Cope pinned four opponents, including a fall in nine seconds against his East Noble opponent.
Fielden and Hathaway each scored three pins. Fielden also won once by technical fall. Four of Fielden’s matches came at 170 pounds, with a forfeit at 182.
Shearer pinned one opponent, won once by technical fall, once by major decision and twice by decision.
Freshman Hayden Brady, junior Kane McCormack and senior Mason Custer (160) all finished 4-1.
Brady pinned three foes. McCormack won twice by pin and once each by major decision and decision. Custer won by pin, technical fall, major decision and decision.
Junior Colton Weimer (113) and senior Charlie Newman (195, 220) each won three matches.
Weimer had a pin in 19 seconds. Newman, wrestling three times at 195 and once at 220, had a pin and major decision.
Junior Keegan McComb (120), freshman Tim DePew (145) and junior Tyler Walden (182) each won two matches, with all victories by pin.
The Railroaders compete in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State duals this Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum.
Garrett 60, Eastside 17
106 — Brady (G) wins by forfeit. 113 — Weimer (G) wins by forfeit. 120 — McComb (G) wins by 3:02 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Shearer (G) wins by technical fall over Munsey (ES). 132 — McCormack (G) wins by 14-2 maj. dec. over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Burns (ES) wins by 2:16 pin over Gilbert (G). 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by 3:18 pin over DePew (G). 152 — Cope (G) wins by 2:51 pin over Reed (ES). 160 — Custer (G) wins by 11-2 maj. dec. over Patrick (ES). 170 — Fielden (G) wins by 19-4 tech. fall over McKinley (ES). 182 — Walden (G) wins by 3:32 pin over Jackson Wicker (ES). 195 — Newman (G) wins by 1:49 pin over Holman (ES). 220 — Keegan Miller (ES) wins by 20-4 tech. fall over Bergman (G). 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by 1:18 pin over Hunter Miller (ES).
Garrett 51, Jay County 21
106 — Brady (G) wins by 2:37 pin over Maymi (JC). 113 — Weimer (G) wins by 3-2 dec. over Reiley (JC). 120 — Atkins (JC) wins by 5-0 dec. over McComb (G). 126 — Shearer (G) wins by pin over Brotherton (JC). 132 — McCormack (G) wins by 2:33 pin over Hunter (JC). 138 — Gage (JC) wins by 4:42 pin over Gilbert (G). 145 — DePew (G) wins by 2:56 pin over Paxson (JC). 152 — Cope (G) wins by 1:51 pin over Pruett (JC). 160 — Custer (G) wins by 6-0 dec. over Mann (JC). 170 — Herring (JC) wins by 2:31 pin over Bryan Tapia (G). 182 — Fielden (G) wins by forfeit. 195 — Winner (JC) wins by 2:25 pin over Walden (G). 220 — Newman (G) wins by 1-0 dec. over Jacks (JC). 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by forfeit.
Garrett 58, Churubusco 24
120 — Heath (Ch) wins by 3:00 pin over McComb (G). 126 — Shearer (G) wins by 10-0 maj. dec. over Reister (Ch). 132 — McCormack (G) wins by 2:16 pin over Blake (Ch). 138 — Baker (G) wins by forfeit. 145 — Graft (Ch) wins by 3:01 pin over DePew (G). 152 — Cope (G) wins by :45 pin over Partin (Ch). 160 — Custer (G) wins by 1:29 pin over Nondorf (Ch). 170 — Fielden (G) wins by 1:54 pin over Keener (Ch). 182 — Walden (G) wins by 4:45 pin over Oliver (Ch). 195 — DeBolt (Ch) wins by 5:09 pin over Bergman (G). 220 — Wicker (Ch) wins by 2:33 pin over Newman (G). 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by forfeit. 106 — Brady (G) wins by :45 pin over Asby (Ch). 113 — Weimer (G) wins by :19 pin over Hord (Ch).
Garrett 59, East Noble 9
126 — Shearer (G) wins by 5-3 dec. over Kane Malott (EN). 132 — Owens (EN) wins by 3-1 dec. over McCormack (G). 138 — Gilbert (G) wins by 17-2 tech. fall over Leamon (EN). 145 — DePew (G) wins by 1:01 pin over Fuller (EN). 152 — Cope (G) wins by :09 pin over Belhumeur (EN). 160 — Custer (G) wins by 19-2 tech. fall over Everson (EN). 170 — Fielden (G) wins by 2:21 pin over Graden (EN). 182 — Conley (EN) wins by 9-7 dec. over Walden (G). 195 — Newman (G) wins by 17-5 maj. dec. over Carico (EN). 220 — Bergman (G) wins by forfeit. 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by 1:53 pin over Schooley (EN). 106 — Brady (G) wins by 4:47 pin over Keegan Malott (EN). 113 — Sprague (EN) wins by 4-1 dec. over Weimer (G). 120 — McComb (G) wins by 1:20 pin over Hanson (EN).
Bellmont 46, Garrett 24
132 — McCormack (G) wins by 6-3 dec. over Faurote (B). 138 — Lawson (B) wins by :13 pin over Gilbert (G). 145 — Manley (B) wins by :30 pin over DePew (G). 152 — Cope (G) wins by 9-4 dec. over Mowery (B). 160 — Isaac Friedt (B) wins by default over Custer (G). 170 — Fielden (G) wins by pin over Piper (B). 182 — Siefring (B) wins by 1:08 pin over Walden (G). 195 — Caden Friedt (B) wins by 2:26 pin over Newman (G). 220 — Bergman (G) wins by 7-0 dec. over Robinson (B). 285 — Hathaway (G) wins by 2:45 pin over Murphy (B). 106 — Ruble (B) wins by 18-4 maj. dec. over Brady (G). 113 — Everett (B) wins by 4:09 pin over Weimer (G). 120 — Myers (B) wins by 2:40 pin over McComb (G). 126 — Shearer (G) wins by 13-10 dec. over Litchfield (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.