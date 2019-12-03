MONROEVILLE — Garrett’s boys basketball team opened the 2019-2020 season with a 60-45 win over the Heritage Patriots at Monroeville Wednesday.
Seniors Jarrett Bailey and Jayden Broadnax had huge games for the Railroaders.
Bailey collected 22 points, including four three-pointers. Broadnax poured in 20 points to give Garrett a solid one-two punch.
Sophomore Jasen Bailey added eight points, sophomores Kail Baughman and Jaxon Gould scored four points each, and junior Trevor Armstrong added two.
The Railroaders led 17-12 after a quarter of play. Heritage outscored Garrett 15-8 to lead 27-25 at halftime.
Garrett took control in the third quarter, outscoring Heritage 22-11. The Railroaders finished with a 13-7 advantage in the final quarter.
Garrett 60, Heritage 45
Garrett
Jasen Bailey 0 2 3-4 8, Ratcliffe 0 0 0-0 0, Jarrett Bailey 2 4 6-10 22, Broadnax 6 1 5-6 20, Gould 2 0 0-1 4, Armstrong 1 0 0-0 2, Baughman 2 0 0-2 4, Molargik 0 0 0-0 0.
Heritage
Holliness-Bell 2 1 0-2 7, Parnin 1 2 2-4 10, Saylor 3 2 4-6 16, Tracey 0 0 2-2 2, Teichmann 1 0 0-1 2, Wasson 1 1 1-2 6, Knapke 0 0 0-0 0.
Garrett 17 8 22 13 — 60
Heritage 12 15 11 7 — 45
Three-point shooting — Heritage 6 (Saylor 2, Parnin 2, Holliness-Bell 1, Wasson 1), Garrett 7 (Jarrett Bailey 4, Jasen Bailey 2, Broadnax 1). Fouled out — Holliness-Bell. Total fouls — Heritage 18, Garrett 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.