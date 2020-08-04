Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — July 27
Players Points
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 39
Austin Manth, Adam King 36
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 34
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 34
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 32
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 32
Al Wlekinski, Jeff Kempf 31
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 30
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 29
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 28
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 28
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 26
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 25
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 24
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 24
Joe Keb, David Leroy 23
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 23
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 21
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 21
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 20
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 18
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 17
Don Myers, Don Sproch 16
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 14
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — July 28
Players, Team Points
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 292
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 290
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 288
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 287
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 286
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 286
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 285
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 282
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 275
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 275
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 273
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 271
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 265
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 258
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 257
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 255
Low scores — Brock Diederich 38, Howard
Marchand 39, Barry Ault 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Bob
Hulbert 40, Curt Kula 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — July 29
Players, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 328
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 325
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 323
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 315
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 314
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 309
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 307
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 304
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 300
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 299
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 296
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 296
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 289
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 288
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 284
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 283
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 274
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 273
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 269
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 264
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 261
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 261
Low scores — Brock Diederich 35, Sherm Lewis 36,
Marc Munson 37, Bill Davidson 38, Bruce Schlosser 38.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — July 30
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 187
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 180
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 170
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 167
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 162
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 162
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 160
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 160
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 159
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 158
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 156
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 155
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 153
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 153
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 153
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 150
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 148
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 148
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 146
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 145
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 145
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 145
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 144
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 143
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 142
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 141
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 141
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 137
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 133
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 130
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 129
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 128
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — July 30
Players Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 366
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 361
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 359
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 358
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 351
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 346
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 344
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 343
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 343
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 332
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 329
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 325
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 324
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 322
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 318
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 316
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 301
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 288
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 284
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 278
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 276
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 270
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 264
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 260
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Pat Kleeman 37,
Ron Reynolds 40, Scott Wilson 40, Mark Demske 40.
