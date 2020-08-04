Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — July 27

Players Points

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 39

Austin Manth, Adam King 36

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 34

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 34

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 32

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 32

Al Wlekinski, Jeff Kempf 31

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 30

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 29

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 28

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 28

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 26

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 25

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 24

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 24

Joe Keb, David Leroy 23

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 23

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 21

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 21

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 20

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 18

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 17

Don Myers, Don Sproch 16

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 14

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — July 28

Players, Team Points

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 292

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 290

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 288

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 287

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 286

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 286

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 285

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 282

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 275

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 275

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 273

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 271

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 265

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 258

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 257

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 255

Low scores — Brock Diederich 38, Howard

Marchand 39, Barry Ault 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Bob

Hulbert 40, Curt Kula 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — July 29

Players, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 328

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 325

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 323

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 315

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 314

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 309

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 307

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 304

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 300

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 299

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 296

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 296

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 289

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 288

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 284

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 283

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 274

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 273

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 269

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 264

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 261

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 261

Low scores — Brock Diederich 35, Sherm Lewis 36,

Marc Munson 37, Bill Davidson 38, Bruce Schlosser 38.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — July 30

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 187

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 180

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 170

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 167

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 162

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 162

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 160

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 160

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 159

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 158

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 156

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 155

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 153

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 153

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 153

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 150

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 148

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 148

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 146

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 145

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 145

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 145

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 144

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 143

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 142

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 141

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 141

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 137

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 133

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 130

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 129

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 128

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — July 30

Players Points

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 366

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 361

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 359

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 358

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 351

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 346

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 344

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 343

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 343

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 332

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 329

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 325

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 324

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 322

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 318

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 316

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 301

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 288

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 284

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 278

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 276

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 270

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 264

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 260

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Pat Kleeman 37,

Ron Reynolds 40, Scott Wilson 40, Mark Demske 40.

