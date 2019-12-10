GARRETT — It went down to the final seconds, but Lakewood Park was able to hold off Garrett for an 84-81 overtime win at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Friday.
Lakewood Park (3-0) led by many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Garrett (1-3) clawed its way back into contention.
The Railroaders’ Jayden Broadnax, who led all scorers with 39 points, hit a three-pointer just to the left side of the lane at the end of regulation to send it into overtime.
During the stoppage before overtime, a Lakewood Park fan was escorted out of the gym after she went to the scorer’s table, protesting that the shot should not have counted as a three.
When play resumed, Lakewood Park missed on its first possession, and Broadnax drove the lane and scored, giving Garrett its first lead of the game.
Lakewood Park’s Josh Pike, who led his team with 28 points, evened the score on his team’s next possession. Broadnax and Pike traded baskets again for their respective teams.
With 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in overtime, Pike scored again, but missed a free throw on a three-point play attempt. After a Garrett miss at the other end, Pike scored once more for a 78-74 lead.
Christian Hess hit a baseline jumper on Garrett’s next possession to cut it to two. The teams traded turnovers on their next possessions, and Caedmon Bontrager, who had 27 points for Lakewood Park, scored with 1:17 to play, restoring the four-point cushion.
Broadnax scored for Garrett, and Pike made one of two free throw attempts at the other end. A potentially tying three-pointer by Garrett’s Kail Baughman was on its way down, but came back out, and Grant Merkel sank two freebies for the Panthers with 35.6 seconds left.
Down six, the Railroaders still had a chance however.
Tyler Gater sank one of two free throws with 5.9 seconds left. He missed the second, but Broadnax grabbed the rebound and scored, drawing a foul on the rebound. He intentionally missed the free throw, but his shot didn’t hit the rim, giving the ball back to Lakewood Park.
The Panthers were just 17-of-38 at the free throw on the night, opening the doors for the Railroaders to make their comeback.
Jasen Bailey had 14 points and Baughman had 10 points for Garrett. No other Panther player had more than seven points.
The Railroaders played without Jarrett Bailey, who was injured early in a game earlier this week at Woodlan. Garrett JV 54, Lakewood Park 44
Robert Koskie and Jacob Molargik scored 10 points each to lead Garrett, and Konner DeWitt added nine points.
Cobin Moriarity had 12 points and Cameron Hindle added 11 points for Lakewood Park.
Tyler Gater and Lukas Swagger had seven points each for the Railroaders. Christian Hess scored six and Derek Overbay added five. Double Dribbles
Broadnax’s 39-point effort is the eighth-highest point total in a game, and fourth best in a game at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium according to Garrett sports historian Ken Cutler. Justin McCoy scored 43 points for the Railroaders. Garrett’s Doug Shippy and Churubusco’s Jeff Perlich each scored 41 points. Mike Heitz holds the school record for most points in a game with 52 points.
