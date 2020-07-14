Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — July 6

Players Points

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 90

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 87

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 87

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 86

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 84

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 83

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 80

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 78

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 76

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 74

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 73

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 67

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 67

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 66

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 63

Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 55

Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club — July 6

Players Points

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 111

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 104

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 100

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 100

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 100

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 99

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 99

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 96

Joe Keb, David Leroy 96

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 92

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 91

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 89

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 87

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 87

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 83

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 83

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 81

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 81

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 80

Don Myers, Steven Minnich 80

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 79

Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 74

Austin Manth, Adam King 74

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 74

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — July 7

Players, Team Points

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 228

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 218

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 216

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 215

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 215

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 214

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 213

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 211

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 210

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 210

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 206

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 205

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 196

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 193

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 186

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 181

Low scores — Brock Diederich 35, Howard Marchand

36, Tom Blotkamp 37, Dave Hassett 38, Phil DeJon 39,

Barry Ault 39.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — July 8

Players, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 272

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 252

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 249

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 247

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 237

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 236

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 235

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 234

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 233

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 230

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 226

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 224

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 222

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 222

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 218

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 217

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 215

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 209

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 208

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 198

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 194

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 186

Low scores — Bruce Schlosser 34, Sherm Lewis 35,

Bob Novy 35, Merlin Bartels 36.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — July 9

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 140

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 132

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 130

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 129

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 129

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 125

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 124

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 123

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 121

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 121

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 119

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 119

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 118

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 116

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 114

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 113

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 113

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 112

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 110

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 109

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 108

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 108

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 107

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 106

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 105

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 105

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 103

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 103

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 102

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 97

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 83

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 80

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — July 9

Players Points

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 289

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 281

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 279

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 272

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 271

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 264

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 263

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 262

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 260

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 260

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 254

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 247

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 247

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 244

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 240

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 239

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 236

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 222

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 218

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 209

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 204

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 203

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 191

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 182

Low scores — Mike Esselburn 37, Ron Reynolds 38,

Scott Wilson 38, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Max Kleeman 39,

Bruce Schlosser 39, Tim Smith 39.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.