Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — July 6
Players Points
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 90
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 87
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 87
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 86
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 84
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 83
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 80
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 78
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 76
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 74
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 73
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 67
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 67
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 66
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 63
Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 55
Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club — July 6
Players Points
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 111
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 104
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 100
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 100
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 100
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 99
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 99
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 96
Joe Keb, David Leroy 96
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 92
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 91
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 89
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 87
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 87
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 83
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 83
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 81
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 81
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 80
Don Myers, Steven Minnich 80
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 79
Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 74
Austin Manth, Adam King 74
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 74
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — July 7
Players, Team Points
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 228
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 218
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 216
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 215
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 215
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 214
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 213
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 211
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 210
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 210
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 206
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 205
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 196
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 193
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 186
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 181
Low scores — Brock Diederich 35, Howard Marchand
36, Tom Blotkamp 37, Dave Hassett 38, Phil DeJon 39,
Barry Ault 39.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — July 8
Players, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 272
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 252
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 249
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 247
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 237
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 236
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 235
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 234
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 233
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 230
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 226
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 224
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 222
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 222
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 218
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 217
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 215
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 209
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 208
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 198
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 194
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 186
Low scores — Bruce Schlosser 34, Sherm Lewis 35,
Bob Novy 35, Merlin Bartels 36.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — July 9
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 140
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 132
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 130
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 129
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 129
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 125
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 124
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 123
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 121
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 121
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 119
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 119
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 118
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 116
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 114
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 113
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 113
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 112
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 110
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 109
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 108
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 108
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 107
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 106
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 105
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 105
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 103
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 103
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 102
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 97
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 83
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 80
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — July 9
Players Points
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 289
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 281
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 279
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 272
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 271
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 264
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 263
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 262
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 260
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 260
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 254
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 247
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 247
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 244
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 240
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 239
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 236
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 222
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 218
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 209
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 204
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 203
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 191
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 182
Low scores — Mike Esselburn 37, Ron Reynolds 38,
Scott Wilson 38, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Max Kleeman 39,
Bruce Schlosser 39, Tim Smith 39.
