Tuesday, Sept. 8
5 p.m. Middle school cross country at Westview with Eastside.
5 p.m. Middle school football at Churubusco.
5 p.m. Middle school boys soccer with Westview, here.
5 p.m. Sixth-grade volleyball at Westview.
5 p.m. Middle school volleyball with Lakeland, here.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer with West Noble, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Fairfield.
6:15 p.m. Middle school girls soccer with Westview, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer at Angola.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
5 p.m. Varsity girls soccer at East Noble.
6 p.m. Varsity cross country in NECC Super Dual at West Noble.
Thursday, Sept. 10
5 p.m. Middle school girls soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. Sixth-grade volleyball with Angola, here.
5 p.m. Middle school volleyball with Fairfield, here.
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer with Wayne, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at West Noble.
Friday, Sept. 11
7 p.m. Varsity football with Lakeland, here.
Saturday, Sept. 12
9 a.m. Middle school and varsity cross country at Northrop Invitational.
11 a.m. Varsity girls golf with Fremont, here.
Monday, Sept. 14
5 p.m. Sixth-grade volleyball with Eastside at Butler Elementary School.
5 p.m. Middle school volleyball with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. Varsity girls soccer at Lakeland.
6 p.m. Reserve football at Lakeland.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
4:30 p.m. Varsity girls golf at Fremont.
5 p.m. Middle school cross country at Fairfield with Fremont and Hamilton.
5 p.m. Middle school football with Lakeland, here.
5 p.m. Middle school boys and girls soccer at Lakeland.
5 p.m. Middle school volleyball at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. Varsity boys soccer, NECC tournament at Westview.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Eastside.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at DeKalb.
