Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 17

Players Points

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 185

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 163

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 160

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 157

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 153

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 152

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 149

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 148

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 148

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 142

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 142

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 138

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 134

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 134

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 132

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 125

Low scores — Kathy Maroney/Judy Maroney 37,

Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Brenda Mansfield/

Susie Branscum 39.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 17

Players Points

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 81

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 80

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 74

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 71

Austin Manth, Adam King 69

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 66

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 64

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 64

Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 63

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 62

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 62

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 62

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 61

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 61

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 59

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 57

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 57

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 56

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 55

Don Myers, Don Sproch 54

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 50

Joe Keb, David Leroy 47

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 42

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 41

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 18

Players, Team Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 378

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 374

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 364

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 363

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 355

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 352

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 351

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 351

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 351

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 344

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 338

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 329

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 325

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 323

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 320

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 319

Low scores — Butch Beber 37, Dale Pfeiffer 38,

Barry Ault 38, Dave Hassett 38.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 19

Players, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 404

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 397

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 388

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 387

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 386

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 384

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 383

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 380

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 377

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 377

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 370

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 366

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 364

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 360

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 346

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 346

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 341

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 340

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 334

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 332

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 315

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 311

Low scores — Tom Kleeman 35, Bill Davidson 37,

Butch Beber 37, Bob Novy 38, Grant Surfus 38,

Todd Sattison 38, Don Myers 38, Howard Paschal 38,

Dave Pineiro 38.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 20

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 230

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 214

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 213

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 207

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 205

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 205

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 202

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 200

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 200

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 198

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 191

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 191

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 191

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 189

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 187

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 186

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 186

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 185

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 185

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 185

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 184

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 184

Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 181

Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 181

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 181

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 181

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 178

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 176

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 175

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 172

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 165

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 160

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 20

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 459

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 441

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 435

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 420

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 418

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 418

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 416

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 415

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 414

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 410

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 408

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 408

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 407

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 406

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 387

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 386

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 386

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 374

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 367

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 351

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 344

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 311

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 300

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 295

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 34, Mike Kleeman 36,

Scott Wilson 38, Bruce Schlosser 40, Mark

Richardson 40, John Shipe Jr. 40, Tom Armstrong 40.

