Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 17
Players Points
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 185
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 163
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 160
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 157
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 153
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 152
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 149
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 148
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 148
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 142
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 142
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 138
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 134
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 134
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 132
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 125
Low scores — Kathy Maroney/Judy Maroney 37,
Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Brenda Mansfield/
Susie Branscum 39.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 17
Players Points
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 81
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 80
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 74
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 71
Austin Manth, Adam King 69
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 66
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 64
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 64
Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 63
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 62
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 62
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 62
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 61
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 61
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 59
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 57
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 57
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 56
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 55
Don Myers, Don Sproch 54
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 50
Joe Keb, David Leroy 47
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 42
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 41
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 18
Players, Team Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 378
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 374
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 364
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 363
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 355
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 352
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 351
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 351
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 351
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 344
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 338
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 329
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 325
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 323
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 320
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 319
Low scores — Butch Beber 37, Dale Pfeiffer 38,
Barry Ault 38, Dave Hassett 38.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 19
Players, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 404
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 397
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 388
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 387
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 386
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 384
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 383
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 380
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 377
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 377
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 370
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 366
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 364
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 360
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 346
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 346
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 341
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 340
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 334
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 332
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 315
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 311
Low scores — Tom Kleeman 35, Bill Davidson 37,
Butch Beber 37, Bob Novy 38, Grant Surfus 38,
Todd Sattison 38, Don Myers 38, Howard Paschal 38,
Dave Pineiro 38.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 20
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 230
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 214
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 213
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 207
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 205
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 205
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 202
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 200
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 200
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 198
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 191
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 191
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 191
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 189
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 187
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 186
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 186
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 185
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 185
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 185
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 184
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 184
Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 181
Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 181
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 181
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 181
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 178
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 176
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 175
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 172
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 165
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 160
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 20
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 459
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 441
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 435
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 420
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 418
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 418
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 416
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 415
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 414
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 410
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 408
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 408
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 407
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 406
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 387
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 386
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 386
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 374
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 367
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 351
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 344
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 311
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 300
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 295
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 34, Mike Kleeman 36,
Scott Wilson 38, Bruce Schlosser 40, Mark
Richardson 40, John Shipe Jr. 40, Tom Armstrong 40.
