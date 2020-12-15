Garrett’s boys basketball game was defeated by two Northeast Corner Conference opponents this week.
Tuesday, the Railroaders built a big early lead, but Fremont chipped away and held on for a two-point win.
Friday, Garrett traveled to Angola and
The Railroaders host Bellmont Wednesday.
Fremont 60, Garrett 58
Host Garrett built a 15-point first-half deficit, but Fremont took the lead in the third quarter and held on for the win Dec. 8 at Garrett.
The Eagles led by as many as nine points with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left to play before the Railroaders began to rally.
After Luke Coffman’s rebound bucket for Garrett, Fremont missed two free throws, and Kyle Smith got a floater in the lane to drop, cutting the margin to five with 1:40 to play.
Fremont’s Gabel Pentecost and and Garrett’s Jasen Bailey traded free throws for their respective teams, and after a Fremont turnover, Coffman nailed a three from the right wing to close to 53-51.
Pentecost, who scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, answered for the Eagles, but Tyler Gater responded for Garrett.
After Bock’s score, Smith knocked down a three from the right corner to make it 57-56 Fremont with 15.1 seconds left.
Fouled with 10.6 seconds left, Nick Miller made both ends of a double bonus for Fremont, but when Garrett beat the press, Gater scored an uncontested layup with 7 seconds remaining. Fouled again, Miller made one of two tosses with 5.5 to play to provide the final margin.
Smith led the Railroaders with 18 points and Gater had 17. Coffman finished with nine and Bailey added seven.
Four players reached double figures for the Eagles, led by Pentecost’s 16. Kamren Colclasure had 12 points. Ethan Bontrager and Logan Brace netted 10 points each.
Garrett came out firing, hitting six three-pointers in the opening quarter, including four from Gater. His three midway through the first put the hosts up 12-6. Trevor Armstrong got in on the act, hitting a bomb just before the buzzer as Garrett led 21-9.
The Railroaders’ hot shooting continued into the second, as Smith dialed long distance from the key for a 26-11 lead. In all, Garrett made 10 threes in the game.
Fremont ran off nine straight, however, with Colclasure’s steal and score cutting the deficit to 26-20. After Coffman’s layup with 4:17 left in the half, neither team scored again for over three minutes.
Colcasure ended the dry spell with a three from the wing, but Garrett’s Christian Hess scored twice in the final minute, including a putback before the buzzer for a 32-23 lead.
Fremont began mixing defenses, extending its 2-3 zone and switching to man-to-man to counter Garrett’s early barrage.
In the third, the Railroaders went four minutes without a point until Coffman’s floater. At that point, Garrett still led, 34-30.
It didn’t last long, however.
Two Pentecost free throws and a steal and score by Miller tied the score, and Bontrager’s three from the key made it 37-36 Fremont. The Eagles led 39-38 after three.
Fremont won the reserve game 64-52.
Tied 18-18 after a quarter, Fremont outscored Garrett 33-17 in the middle quarters to take control. Drayton Myers paced Garrett with 24 points and Jaxson Fugate added 16.
Angola 68, Garrett 40
ANGOLA — The Hornets scored early and often while doing most of their damage at the rim in a 68-40 win over Garrett Friday night.
Angola (2-3, 1-1 NECC) used its height and length to pressure the Railroaders (0-4, 0-3) and turn them over multiple times in the first three minutes of the game.
Joel Knox led all scorers with 16 points, Brian Parrish added 11 and Dylan Oberlin scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter. The Hornets had multiple players getting the scoring column on Friday.
Garrett was led by Kyle Smith’s 11 points. Tyler Gater added 10.
Angola was up 10-0 less than three minutes into the game after scoring on three straight steals. Parrish, Oberlin and Giovanni Tagliaferri each scored after a Railroader turnover.
Knox made it 18-0 after scoring back-to-back buckets after an offensive rebound. He was fouled on the second putback and made the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Smith finally got Garrett on the board with a basket with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
The Hornet scored the next six points of the period for a 26-2 lead.
Garrett opened the second quarter with six in a row, including a bucket from Gater. Then, Angola rattled off seven straight to make it a 25-point game.
The Hornets’ largest lead was 33 points, which was first reached at the end of the third quarter.
