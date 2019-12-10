GARRETT — Eastside’s Jaiden Baker made her only score of the game count the most, sinking a jumper from the right side of the lane, giving the visitors a 36-35 overtime win over county rival Garrett in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday.
The Blazers improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the NECC. Garrett is 5-3 in all games and 1-2 in the NECC.
Baker took a feed from teammate Allyson King and sank the shot with 30 seconds left in the extra session.
Garrett ran down the clock, but missed a three-pointer. The Railroaders retained possession on the jump ball with 9.2 seconds left.
Morgan Ostrowski took a feed and attempted a runner in the lane, but her shot was no good, and time expired.
The Blazers lost point guard Sullivan Kessler to fouls with 1:37 left in regulation and Paige Graber just four seconds into the extra session.
Bailey Kelham gave the Railroaders a 33-32 lead, making one of two free throws. King answered on a rebound score at the other end, giving Eastside its first made field goal since 2:09 remained in the third quarter.
Kelham scored inside on Garrett’s next possession for a 35-34 lead before Baker’s heroics.
Neither team shot well at the free throw line. Eastside was 3-of-9 at the stripe and Garrett was 3-of-12.
Kelham and Ostrowski led the Railroaders with nine points each. Kessler and King had nine points respectively for the Blazers.
Eastside led 10-6 after a quarter and 18-17 at halftime.
Garrett took a 23-22 lead with 5:17 left in the third on Kelham’s three from the left corner. After an Eastside miss, Kierra Richards hit a shot from the right corner, and the hosts appeared to have the momentum.
Kessler sank a three for the Blazers, and Taylor Richards hit a free throw and a three to put the visitors back on top, 29-26.
Eastside led 31-30 headed to the fourth.
King hit a free throw with 7:43 to play for the Blazers’ only point. Garrett’s Ostrowski hit a shot from the lane with 3:36 to go, tying it at 32-32.
That’s where it stayed through the rest of regulation.
Each team shot 33 percent from the field for the game. Garrett was good on 14-of-43 shots and Eastside hit 15-of-46. The Blazers were 3-of-16 behind the arc. The Railroaders were 4-of-22 from long distance.
Ostrowski had 11 rebounds and Kelham grabbed nine for Garrett.
Saturday was “Play for a Cure” for cancer.
Players on each team wore pink socks and coaches for each side wore gym shoes. Garrett players wore “Hope” T-shirts with the name of a loved one affected by cancer. Both schools had items available for a silent auction.
Eastside 42,
Garrett JV 20
Grace Kreischer led Eastside with 13 points and Mataya Bireley added eight. Sophia Ruble led Garrett with 10.
The Blazers led 6-3 after the first quarter and 18-6 at halftime.
Kaitlyn Bergman picked up four points for Garrett. Abby Ruiz had three points. Aida Haynes had two points and Madilyn Malcolm had a free throw.
