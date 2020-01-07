Garrett 70, Leo 36
Leo
Scrogham 1 0 2-4 4, Simcox 0 0 0-0 0, May 0 1 1-4 4, Adams 1 0 1-2 3, Roth 3 0 0-0 6, Pepple 1 0 0-0 2, Robison 2 0 0-3 4, Fry 2 0 0-0 4, E.Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Busch 0 0 2-2 2, Schott 1 0 0-2 2, Beaubien 0 1 0-0 3, Marco 1 0 0-0 2.
Totals 12 2 6-17 36.
Garrett
N.Armstrong 3 1 1-2 10, Kelham 4 3 0-0 20, Owen 3 2 0-0 13, Richards 2 0 2-2 6, Ostrowski 4 1 2-2 13, West 0 0 0-0 0, Best 1 0 1-2 3, Weaver 0 0 2-2 2, Malcolm 0 1 0-0 3, Bergman 0 0 0-0 0, Hatheway 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 17 8 8-10 70.
Leo 9 7 5 15 — 36
Garrett 11 23 22 14 — 70
Three-point shooting — Leo 2 (May, Beaubien), Garrett 8 (Kelham 3, Owen 2, N.Armstrong, Ostrowski). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Leo 12, Garrett 17.
