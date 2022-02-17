WATERLOO — Angola returned after taking a break, and DeKalb wanted one more good performance before the postseason.
Wednesday night’s gymnastics meet at the Classic City Center turned out well for both.
The Hornets showed the effects of having two days off, but still roared to a winning score of 106.375. The Barons posted their season high at 103.075.
Ashtyn Evans led the Hornets by winning the all-around at 36.45, with Eastside individual competitor Brielle Carter second at 35.45. DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe took third with 35.375.
“We made a strategic decision on Saturday,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “The girls were pretty beat up after having three meets in a week. We let them have (Monday and Tuesday) off.
“We came in cold here tonight. I wasn’t sure how that was going to play out. They were a little rusty, but to have done that and score what we scored, I’m pretty happy. I’m hoping it pays off in the long run, giving them a break.”
Evans won the vault with a 9.25 and the bars with an 8.885. Blythe was the beam winner at 9.325 and the floor winner at 9.55.
“It was a pretty good night overall,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “Still some things to work on before going into sectionals. This was the highest score we’ve had. Going into sectionals that’s a good place to be.
“We had some falls on beam that we want to get out of the way before sectionals. We added some new skills tonight and I was really proud of the girls for doing those.”
Carter was second in the bars with 8.75 and in the floor with 9.45.
Myca Miller (9.15) and Tyla DePriest (9.0) went 2-3 in the vault for DeKalb, with DePriest tying Angola’s Alayna Shamp.
The Hornets were 2-3 in the beam with Evans (9.075) and Sarah Hutchins (8.975).
Angola has one more regular-season meet Monday at home vs. Coldwater, Michigan. The Barons are finished until the Wawasee Sectional Saturday, Feb. 26.
Angola 106.375,
DeKalb 103.075
All-Around: 1. Evans (Ang) 36.45, 2. Carter (Eastside) 35.45, 3. Blythe (DK) 33.375.
Vault: 1. Evans (Ang) 9.25, 2. Miller (DK) 9.15, 3. Tie, DePriest (DK) and Shamp (Ang) 9.0, 4. Allen (Ang) 8.85, 5. Carter (ES) 8.75, 6. Blythe (DK) 8.6. JV — 1. Bailey (Ang) 8.3, 2. Nordman (DK) 7.95.
Bars: 1. Evans (Ang) 8.885, 2. Carter (ES) 8.75, 3. Shamp (Ang) 8.625, 4. Allen (Ang) 8.15, 5. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.075, 6. Blythe (DK) 7.9.
Beam: 1. Blythe (DK) 9.325, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.075, 3. Hutchins (Ang) 8.975, 4. Carter (ES) 8.5, 5. Bailey (Ang) 8.475, 6. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.2. JV — 1. Boyer (Ang) 7.725, 2. Nordman (DK) 6.85.
Floor: 1. Blythe (DK) 9.55, 2. Carter (ES) 9.45, 3. Evans (Ang) 9.275, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 9.25, 5. Shamp (Ang) 9.15, 6. Miller (DK) 8.925. JV — 1. Boyer (Ang) 8.15, 2. Nordman (DK) 7.425.
