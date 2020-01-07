KNIGHTSTOWN — Garrett’s girls basketball team led 11-4 after a quarter and 34-16 at halftime in a 70-36 win over Leo Saturday afternoon in a game at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.
The Railroaders improved to 10-3 in all games with the victory. Leo is 3-13 in all contests.
Four Garrett players reached double figures.
Bailey Kelham led all scorers with 20 points. Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen registered 13 points each and Nataley Armstrong added 10.
Ostrowski blocked two shots and grabbed five rebounds for Garrett. Kelham added five rebounds. Armstrong finished with 11 assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Leo was led by Jocelyn Roth who scored six points. Four other Leo players registered four points each.
Garrett outscored Leo 45-12 in the middle quarters to put the game out of reach.
The Lions were 6-of-17 at the free throw line while Garrett made good on 8-of-10 attempts.
Garrett’s girls are back in action tonight at home against Fairfield. The Railroaders visit Wawasee Wednesday and play in a doubleheader with the Garrett boys at Central Noble Friday.
