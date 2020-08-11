Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 3

Players Points

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 147

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 138

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 137

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 125

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 124

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 122

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 121

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 120

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 119

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 118

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 117

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 117

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 112

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 111

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 102

Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39,

Kathy Maroney/Judy Maroney 40, Carla Smith/Evie

Kleeman 42, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 43, Cheryl

Hoot/Tina Walters 43.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 3

Players Points

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 57

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 53

Austin Manth, Adam King 48

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 46

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 45

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 43

Al Wlekinski, Jeff Kempf 39

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 39

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 38

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 38

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 37

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 37

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 37

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 35

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 33

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 32

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 31

Joe Keb, David Leroy 30

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 30

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 25

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 24

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 24

Don Myers, Don Sproch 23

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 4

Players, Team Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 319

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 316

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 314

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 314

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 309

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 307

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 305

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 304

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 299

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 293

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 290

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 290

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 285

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 284

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 282

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 274

Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Howard Marchand

38, Dale Pfeiffer 41, Curt Kula 41, Bob Novy 41, Phil

DeJon 41.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 5

Players, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 363

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 345

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 343

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 342

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 340

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 336

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 332

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 330

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 328

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 321

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 320

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 320

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 305

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 305

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 305

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 303

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 300

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 292

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 291

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 286

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 284

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 275

Low scores — Sherm Lewis 33, Tom Kleeman 35,

Grant Surfus 36, Mike Kleeman 36, Levi Follett 37.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 6

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 195

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 185

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 184

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 183

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 181

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 180

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 175

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 172

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 171

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 171

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 168

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 167

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 167

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 165

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 163

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 162

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 161

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 161

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 161

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 160

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 160

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 158

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 157

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 157

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 154

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 151

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 150

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 150

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 147

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 143

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 142

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 131

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 6

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 396

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 388

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 384

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 381

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 379

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 371

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 370

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 363

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 363

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 362

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 360

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 358

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 352

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 349

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 340

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 338

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 336

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 318

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 316

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 308

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 289

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 276

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 271

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 270

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 36, Ron Reynolds 37,

Mark Demske 38, Ed Utermark 38.

