Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 3
Players Points
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 147
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 138
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 137
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 125
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 124
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 122
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 121
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 120
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 119
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 118
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 117
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 117
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 112
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 111
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 102
Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39,
Kathy Maroney/Judy Maroney 40, Carla Smith/Evie
Kleeman 42, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 43, Cheryl
Hoot/Tina Walters 43.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 3
Players Points
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 57
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 53
Austin Manth, Adam King 48
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 46
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 45
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 43
Al Wlekinski, Jeff Kempf 39
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 39
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 38
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 38
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 37
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 37
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 37
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 35
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 33
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 32
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 31
Joe Keb, David Leroy 30
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 30
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 25
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 24
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 24
Don Myers, Don Sproch 23
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 4
Players, Team Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 319
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 316
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 314
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 314
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 309
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 307
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 305
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 304
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 299
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 293
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 290
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 290
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 285
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 284
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 282
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 274
Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Howard Marchand
38, Dale Pfeiffer 41, Curt Kula 41, Bob Novy 41, Phil
DeJon 41.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 5
Players, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 363
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 345
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 343
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 342
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 340
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 336
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 332
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 330
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 328
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 321
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 320
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 320
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 305
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 305
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 305
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 303
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 300
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 292
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 291
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 286
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 284
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 275
Low scores — Sherm Lewis 33, Tom Kleeman 35,
Grant Surfus 36, Mike Kleeman 36, Levi Follett 37.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 6
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 195
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 185
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 184
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 183
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 181
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 180
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 175
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 172
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 171
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 171
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 168
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 167
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 167
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 165
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 163
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 162
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 161
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 161
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 161
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 160
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 160
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 158
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 157
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 157
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 154
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 151
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 150
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 150
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 147
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 143
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 142
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 131
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 6
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 396
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 388
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 384
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 381
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 379
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 371
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 370
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 363
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 363
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 362
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 360
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 358
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 352
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 349
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 340
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 338
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 336
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 318
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 316
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 308
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 289
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 276
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 271
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 270
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 36, Ron Reynolds 37,
Mark Demske 38, Ed Utermark 38.
