Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 24
Players Points
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 188
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 177
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 171
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 170
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 169
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 160
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 159
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 156
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 155
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 153
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 152
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 152
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 152
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 151
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 148
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 141
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 37, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 41.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 24
Players Points
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 95
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 88
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 88
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 81
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 80
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 80
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 79
Austin Manth, Adam King 76
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 76
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 75
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 75
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 74
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 73
Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 73
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 72
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 71
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 70
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 67
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 63
Don Myers, Don Sproch 62
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 61
Joe Keb, David Leroy 61
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 58
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 56
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 25
Players, Team Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 406
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 394
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 392
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 379
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 378
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 378
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 377
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 376
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 370
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 362
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 361
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 352
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 344
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 344
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 344
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 343
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Tom Blotkamp 39, Gene Sonnenberg 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 26
Players, Team Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 418
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 417
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 415
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 414
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 407
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 406
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 404
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 404
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 400
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 396
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 393
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 393
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 387
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 378
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 371
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 368
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 364
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 362
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 356
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 344
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 340
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 335
Low scores — Randy Surfus 35, Sherm Lewis 37, Ben Ellert 37, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Mike Kleeman 38.
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 27
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 481
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 456
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 454
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 452
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 444
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 442
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 442
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 440
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 439
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 438
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 435
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 434
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 431
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 430
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 416
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 415
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 412
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 406
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 387
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 376
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 358
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 331
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 329
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 326
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Ron Reynolds 38, Pat Kleeman 39, Mike Kleeman 39, Bob Novy 39, Mark Demske 39.
