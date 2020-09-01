Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 24

Players Points

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 188

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 177

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 171

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 170

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 169

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 160

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 159

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 156

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 155

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 153

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 152

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 152

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 152

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 151

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 148

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 141

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 37, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 41.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 24

Players Points

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 95

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 88

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 88

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 81

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 80

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 80

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 79

Austin Manth, Adam King 76

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 76

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 75

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 75

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 74

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 73

Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 73

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 72

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 71

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 70

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 67

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 63

Don Myers, Don Sproch 62

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 61

Joe Keb, David Leroy 61

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 58

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 56

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 25

Players, Team Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 406

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 394

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 392

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 379

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 378

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 378

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 377

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 376

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 370

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 362

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 361

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 352

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 344

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 344

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 344

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 343

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Tom Blotkamp 39, Gene Sonnenberg 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 26

Players, Team Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 418

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 417

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 415

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 414

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 407

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 406

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 404

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 404

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 400

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 396

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 393

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 393

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 387

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 378

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 371

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 368

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 364

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 362

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 356

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 344

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 340

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 335

Low scores — Randy Surfus 35, Sherm Lewis 37, Ben Ellert 37, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Mike Kleeman 38.

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 27

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 481

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 456

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 454

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 452

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 444

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 442

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 442

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 440

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 439

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 438

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 435

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 434

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 431

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 430

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 416

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 415

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 412

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 406

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 387

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 376

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 358

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 331

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 329

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 326

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Ron Reynolds 38, Pat Kleeman 39, Mike Kleeman 39, Bob Novy 39, Mark Demske 39.

