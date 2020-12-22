MONROEVILLE — Sometimes getting that first one is the toughest.
It was not to be Tuesday afternoon for the Garrett Railroaders, however, as they were defeated 65-53 by host Heritage at Monroeville.
Defensively, the Railroaders (0-6) did the job, holding Patriots’ sophomore Luke Saylor to just nine points after he averaged nearly 27 points in the team’s first four contests.
Heritage junior Leroy Lepper picked up the scoring slack, however, with a game-high 22 points.
Junior Dalton Wasson scored 12 points and senior Deontae Cobbins added 10 for the Patriots.
Garrett got 20 points from sophomore Kyle Smith in the loss. Junior Jasen Bailey had 12 points and sophomore Tyler Gater added 11 for the visitors.
“Like I told our guys, there’s a lot of moments in the game where we are showing our youth still with our shot selection,” Garrett coach Bryan Leverenz said. “Especially in the second quarter, we took some very questionable, very quick shots where we could have worked the ball a little bit more and got a better look.
“Getting the first one is the hardest,” he continued. “After we get our first one, I think we can rattle some off. Getting that first one with a young group, that’s tough.”
Behind two three-pointers from Smith and one each from Bailey and Tyler Gater, Garrett jumped out to a nine-point lead before the game was three minutes old.
Jaxson Gould drove the lane and scored, and following a Patriots’ turnover, he sank a jumper in the lane as Garrett’s lead grew to 16-5.
The Patriots (3-2) exploited their speed, however, beating the Railroaders down the floor to score in transition.
After a Garrett miss, Cobbins went the other way for a quick layup. Smith hit a jumper from the wing, but six seconds later, Lepper scored at the other end. Following another Garrett miss, Lepper nailed a three, cutting the gap to 18-14 with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first.
The visitors led by two after eight minutes of play.
Neither team scored in the second until Bailey swiped the ball and scored for the Railroaders. A Smith free throw made it 23-18 just over two minutes into the period.
The visitors would miss shots on their next four possessions, however, and Lepper scored twice, including on a give-and-go feed to the block from teammate Nyles Knapke for an easy bucket. That cut the margin to a single point.
The Patriots closed out the half on a 8-3 run, including a rebound score by Lepper and transition scores by Tanner Whitman and Knapke, to lead 30-28 at the break.
Smith’s three from the top of the key, and transition bucket after a Patriots’ miss put Garrett back in front, 35-32, midway through the third.
Seconds later, Knapke drained a long three to tie it.
Later, after a Garrett miss, Saylor scored in transition, and following another miss, he added a putback score for a 39-35 lead. Heritage led by four with a quarter to play.
Knapke opened the fourth with another three, and Lepper’s jumper just inside the arc extended the Patriots’ lead to nine.
Smith connected for threes on two Garrett possessions, including one with five minutes to play. Later, Gater scored twice, including a jumper from the key, to cut the gap to 53-50.
Heritage answered with big threes from Wasson and Saylor to thwart any comeback hopes the Railroaders may have had. Two transition scores by Cobbins and a tip-in by Wasson put the game out of reach.
“Defensively, our scouting report was really heavy on the Saylor kid, and we did a really good job on him,” Leverenz said.
“Where the game got away from us was our help-side rotation on their drives,” he said. “When our post player would have to slide over, our wing defender would just never drop. The Lepper kid, a lot of (his points) were on dump-off plays.”
Garrett plays Fairfield at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 in the Wawasee Tournament. The host Warriors face Illiana Christian of Dyer in the second game. The consolation game is at 6 p.m., with the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Heritage 49,
Garrett JV 46
Garrett’s reserve team led 32-31 with a quarter to play, but Heritage outscored the visitors 18-14 in the final period.
Drayton Myers led Garrett with 18 points and Jaxson Fugate added 12. Trevor Prince led Heritage with 11.
