GARRETT — Earlham College presented the best of both worlds as far as Garrett senior Tristan Taylor is concerned.
Taylor, 17, son of Matt and Anna Taylor, signed a letter of intent Feb. 11 to play baseball and study global management at the school, located in Richmond.
“There’s a couple of schools I was looking at, but Earlham really stood out to me because they offer so much academically and so much athletically at the same time,” Taylor said. “It’s really the best of both worlds so I think I can thrive in that environment.
“Business is always something I’ve been interested in and intrigued by, so that global management degree is something that I felt really fit me personally.”
Taylor said he wants to see what opportunities his degree opens for him. “I just want to find my groove in there somewhere,” he said.
“Hard work really pays off,” he said. “Go out there and have fun, but at the same time, work hard and have a good time doing it.
Earlham is an NCAA Division III school and a member of the 10-team Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Other HCAC members are Anderson, Bluffton (Ohio), Defiance, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Mount St. Joseph, Rose-Hulman and Transylvania.
“He’s the key, honestly,” said first-year Garrett baseball coach Jason Richards. “Senior leadership. He’s been around the program and he’s played a lot of baseball over the years with all the travel ball and training he’s done.
“I think it’s set him up for a really successful senior year.” As a junior, Taylor batted .325 with 25 hits, three home runs and 17 runs batted in. He drew 15 walks and scored 27 times.
This fall, he won the Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby.
“We’ve got some young guys who have to step up, but for me personally, I’m going to try to have my best year yet, play free and have the weight off my shoulders with signing day over,” Taylor said. “I want to go out there and have a really good time with my team.”
“All the kids look up to him,” Richards said. “They want to be around him. They know he’s not so much the vocal leader, but he’s going to show them the right way. He’s just a guy you want to follow.
“Being my first year, having a kid that’s already set up for success like Tristan has, seeing that is going to get a lot of attention from our youth program all the way up to our juniors and seniors,” the Railroader coach said.
“It goes right back to that leadership that he shows,” Richards continued. “This is a good step and it sets everybody up for success.”
