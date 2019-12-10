DECATUR — Bellmont was a 34-30 winner over Garrett in a low-scoring game at Decatur Wednesday.
The Railroaders led the nonconference game 7-6 after a quarter, but Bellmont grabbed a 19-13 lead at halftime. The hosts led 25-18 after three quarters.
Bailey Kelham led Garrett (5-2) with 12 points. Nataley Armstrong also reached double figures with 10 points.
Morgan Ostrowski had six points. Kierra Richards and Abby Weaver had one free throw each.
Garrett had six field goals for the game — three from two-point range and three behind the arc. The Railroaders were 10-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Emma Keane led Bellmont with nine points. Meghan Busick and Kenzie Fuelling had seven points apiece.
Bellmont was just 4-of-12 from the free throw line. Bellmont 34, Garrett JV 28
Garrett led 12-6 after a quarter, but Bellmont turned that into an 18-14 lead at halftime.
Sydney Keane led Bellmont with 18 points.
Sophia Ruble led Garrett with nine points and Kaitlyn Bergman added eight.
Madilyn Malcolm scored five points, Halle Hathaway had four and Aida Haynes added two.
