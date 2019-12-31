GARRETT — Three records fell as Garrett’s girls basketball team rolled over the New Haven Bulldogs 82-41 in a Dec. 23 game at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Sophomore Nataley Armstrong established a new single-game record with 12 assists.
Freshman Bailey Kelham put her name in the record books in a big way, breaking the Garrett girls’ scoring record and setting a new Paul Bateman Gymnasium record with 45 points.
“My coach told me with about five minutes left in the third quarter,” Kelham said. “I wanted to get it really bad, but I also told my teammates when we came out to take every shot they could get because I didn’t want it to be all about me.”
Her 30th point came with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving Garrett a 53-29 lead.
With her three-point play with 5:04 left in the fourth, on a steal from teammate Morgan Ostrowski, Kelham broke Heather House’s 2010 record for most points in a game. House had set the record with 37 points.
Fouled on a three-point try with 1:20 to go, Kelham sank all three free throws, breaking the old Bateman Gym record of 43 points set by Justin McCoy.
Kelham remembers first picking up a basketball and playing with an AAU team in fourth grade.
“Every small little detail comes into one big thing at the end of it,” Kelham said of basketball. “I’m happy for all the teammates I have. We all really work well together, and we all care for what everybody else is getting.”
Garrett coach Bob Lapadot had been here before, with a star player knocking at the door of a school record. He made sure history didn’t repeat this time.
“I told the kids that Brandi Dawson, during her senior year at Busco, they didn’t have a (points) scoreboard. I didn’t know how many she had. I took her out when she was one point short.
“When they told me that, I thought, ‘Brandi’s so good, she’ll get it,’ but it never happened. As (Bailey) got to 30 with so much time left, you know something good can happen.
“She got to our record so fast, then the gym record becomes attainable,” the Garrett coach said. “It’s not about personal stuff, and she’ll tell you that first and foremost, but they have records for a reason.
“The biggest thing, her teammates wanted her to do it,” Lapadot said. “I told the girls she’s got all these points because we’ve run our offense.
“For Nataley to get the single-game assist record on this night is also pretty special.”
Faith Owen finished with 15 points and Brooke Ostrowski added nine points for Garrett, which improved to 9-3 overall.
Ariel Edwards and Kayla Williams had 11 points each to lead New Haven (2-11).
The Railroaders led 14-10 after a quarter.
A score inside by Williams had the Bulldogs with 22-17 with four minutes left in the second.
That’s when Garrett pulled away.
Kelham hit a three from the left corner with 2:57 to go. After a New Haven miss, Owen hit a wide-open three from the exact same spot.
New Haven missed three times on its next possession, and Kelham buried another wide-open three, this time from the right wing.
On what would have been a highlight any other night, with time running out in the half, Kelham swiped the ball and hit a three from downtown Altona for a 34-17 lead.
New Haven was never closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Garrett (8-3) plays Leo at the Hoosiers Gym in Knightstown at noon Saturday, Jan. 4.
Garrett JV 58, Hamilton 13
Because New Haven had just 10 players and no reserve team, Garrett played Hamilton instead.
The reserve Railroaders held the Marines to six points through three quarters, leading 30-6 at halftime.
Kaitlyn Bergman led Garrett with 20 points and Sophia Ruble added 12. Morgan Stuckey scored 11 points for Hamilton.
Halle Hathaway and Madilyn Malcolm scored five points each for Garrett. Bella Hug and Mallory Pelfrey added four each. Abby Ruiz and Morgan Thrush scored three points and Chelsie Sowles had two.
