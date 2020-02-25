GARRETT — Garrett and Angola each had three players selected to the 2019-20 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Basketball Team. The First Team and honorable mention selections were announced earlier this week.
Freshman guard Bailey Kelham and sophomores Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski were selected from the Railroaders.
Kelham tallied 403 points for a 16.1 points per game average, ranking second in the NECC. Her total included a single-game school record of 45 points against New Haven.
Kelham averaged 5.6 rebounds per contest to go with 2.2 steals. She also set single-season records with 129 free throws made and 170 free throws attempted.
Armstrong averaged 8 points per contest, 5.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals for Garrett.
She set new single-game (13) and season (145) assist records at Garrett. Armstrong led the NECC and ranked fifth in the state in assists.
Ostrowski scored 8.1 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds. Ostrowski was often called upon to guard the best players on opposing teams, holding Woodlan’s Dakota Krohn to four points and Concordia’s Chantese Craig to 10 (four when Ostrowski was guarding her) in the sectional, and Benton Central’s Audrey Strawsma to five in the regional.
Junior guard Hanna Knoll, senior forward Kayla Fenstermaker and sophomore forward Lauren Leach were picked from the Hornets.
Eastside junior guard Sullivan Kessler was also selected to the All-NECC First Team. Blazer junior forward Allyson King received honorable mention.
All-NECC Girls Basketball Team
Angola — Hanna Knoll, Kayla Fenstermaker, Lauren Leach. Central Noble — Bridgette Gray. Eastside — Sullivan Kessler. Fairfield — Kara Kitson, Brea Garber. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. Garrett — Nataley Armstrong, Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Prairie Heights — Alexis German. West Noble — Lilly Mast. Westview — Gloria Miller.
Honorable Mention
Angola — Ally Lorntz.
Central Noble — Lydia Andrews.
Churubusco — Mariah Hosted.
Eastside — Allyson King.
Lakeland — Beth Stroop.
Prairie Heights — Kennedy Kugler.
West Noble — Jazmyn Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.