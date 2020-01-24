GARRETT — Points were tough to come by in Wednesday’s match between top 5 ranked wrestling teams.
The Garrett Railroaders, ranked second in Class 2A according to the Jan. 8 IndianaMat.com poll, celebrated senior night with a 34-18 win over the Columbia City Eagles, ranked fourth in Class 2A.
Many of those wrestlers could meet again a week from Saturday in the Carroll Sectional. Wednesday’s victories could go a long way toward sectional seeding.
Garrett ended the regular season with a 17-3 record in dual meets. Columbia City is 18-5 in all matches.
“It’s always a good dual with Columbia City; it’s been that way for years,” said Garrett assistant coach Mike Poppe, filling in for head coach Nick Kraus, who had to leave immediately after the match ended for an undisclosed reason.
“They’re really tough, they’re really well coached. We knew it was going to be close, and we knew points would be at a premium,” Poppe said. “We’re proud of our guys. It was a big win.”
There were just two pins on the night, and both went the Railroaders’ way.
Chandler Shearer (126 pounds) pinned the Eagles’ Isaiah Litherland in 3 minutes, 2 seconds. That gave Garrett a 22-7 lead.
Later, Mason Custer (160) pinned Columbia City’s Gavin Hyser in 4:39, clinching the match for the Railroaders.
After the Eagles’ Alton Mullinax (182) won the initial match by 21-7 major decision, Garrett’s Seth VanWagner (195) answered with a major decision of his own, beating Columbia City’s Sebastian Rose 12-0.
Cole Bergman (220), Nolan Hathaway (285), Hayden Brady (106) and Colton Weimer (113) added wins by decision, giving Garrett a 16-4 lead.
The Eagles’ Austin Dunnock defeated Garrett’s Keegan McComb (120) by 10-4 decision before Shearer’s pin.
The teams traded decisions after that, with the Eagles’ Jarrett Forrester (132) beating Garrett’s Kane McCormack 3-2 and Garrett’s Braydon Baker (138) a 5-3 winner over Hunter Maggard.
Columbia City’s Ryan Sheets (145) was a 17-1 technical fall winner over Tim DePew, and Carter Wireman’s 7-5 overtime win over Garrett’s Kolin Cope at 152 pounds closed the gap to 25-18.
Following Custer’s decisive win, Garrett’s Clayton Fielden (170) ended the night with a 7-4 win over Jackson Pettigrew.
From top to bottom, Poppe said the coaching staff was pleased with how the Railroader wrestlers performed.
“I was really proud of Tim DePew at 145, a freshman, wrestling a really tough senior,” Poppe said. “The fact that he didn’t get pinned and kept battling shows the improvement he’s made. If this was at the beginning of the year, the result may have been a little bit different.
“He’s been working really hard on his technique and just getting tougher.
“We were impressed with Cole Bergman and Nolan Hathaway for very nice wins against stout competition,” Poppe said. “Seth VanWagner looked good. Brayden Baker wrestled extremely well and battled hard. Chandler Shearer made one little mistake, but as a senior, he recovered and got the pin.
“Our lightweights, Hayden Brady and Colton Weimer, wrestled tough,” he added. “We were very happy that Clayton got the match with Pettigrew. Pettigrew’s really tough, a two-time state qualifier. We’re very proud of the way Clayton wrestled the match.”
Trey Richards (152) and Charlie Newman (195) won reserve matches for Garrett.
Richards scored a 9-7 decision in his match. Newman pinned his opponent in 1:03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.