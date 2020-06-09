Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — June 1

Team Members Points

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 20

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 18

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 18

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 18

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 17

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 17

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 17

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 13

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 12

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 11

Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club — June 1

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 35

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 34

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 33

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 32

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 30

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 30

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 30

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 30

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 28

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 28

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 28

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — June 2

Team Members Points

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 86

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger 73

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier 73

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey 70

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 70

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert 68

Bob Novy, Butch Beber 66

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday 65

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen 65

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 64

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — June 3

Team Members Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels 138

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 129

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper 122

Butch Beber, Don Leins 121

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 118

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 117

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 116

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 114

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 113

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 111

Low scores — Kyle Branscum 36, Tom Kleeman 36, Bill Davidson 37, Sherm Lewis 38, Butch Beber 38, Mike Kleeman 39, Grant Surfus 39, Matt DeWitt 39, Ron Blotkamp 39.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — June 4

Team Members Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 72

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 65

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 65

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 60

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 60

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 59

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 57

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 56

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 56

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 56

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — May 28

Team Members Points

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 113

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 112

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 110

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 109

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith, 106

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 105

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 97

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 97

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 95

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 94

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 38, Bruce Schlosser 39, Ron Reynolds 40, Bob Novy 40, Stephen Hyde 40, Mike Kleeman 41, Scott Wilson 41, John Shipe Jr. 41, Jeff Kessler 41, Greg Shipe 41.

Garrett Country Club — June 4

Team Members Points

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 145

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 143

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 137

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 136

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 132

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 130

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 126

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 126

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 123

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 123

Low scores — Dale Pfeiffer 38, Mark Richardson 39, Bruce Schlosser 40, Bob Novy 40, John Shipe Jr. 40, Huleo Branscum 40, Steve Shipe 40, Ron Reynolds 41, Mike Esselburn 41, Dave Shafer 41, Spencer Diederich 41.

