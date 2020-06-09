Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — June 1
Team Members Points
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 20
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 18
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 18
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 18
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 17
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 17
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 17
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 13
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 12
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 11
Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club — June 1
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 35
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 34
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 33
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 32
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 30
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 30
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 30
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 30
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 28
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 28
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 28
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — June 2
Team Members Points
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 86
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger 73
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier 73
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey 70
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 70
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert 68
Bob Novy, Butch Beber 66
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday 65
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen 65
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 64
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — June 3
Team Members Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels 138
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 129
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper 122
Butch Beber, Don Leins 121
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 118
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 117
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 116
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 114
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 113
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 111
Low scores — Kyle Branscum 36, Tom Kleeman 36, Bill Davidson 37, Sherm Lewis 38, Butch Beber 38, Mike Kleeman 39, Grant Surfus 39, Matt DeWitt 39, Ron Blotkamp 39.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — June 4
Team Members Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 72
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 65
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 65
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 60
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 60
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 59
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 57
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 56
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 56
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 56
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — May 28
Team Members Points
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 113
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 112
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 110
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 109
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith, 106
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 105
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 97
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 97
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 95
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 94
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 38, Bruce Schlosser 39, Ron Reynolds 40, Bob Novy 40, Stephen Hyde 40, Mike Kleeman 41, Scott Wilson 41, John Shipe Jr. 41, Jeff Kessler 41, Greg Shipe 41.
Garrett Country Club — June 4
Team Members Points
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 145
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 143
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 137
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 136
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 132
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 130
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 126
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 126
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 123
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 123
Low scores — Dale Pfeiffer 38, Mark Richardson 39, Bruce Schlosser 40, Bob Novy 40, John Shipe Jr. 40, Huleo Branscum 40, Steve Shipe 40, Ron Reynolds 41, Mike Esselburn 41, Dave Shafer 41, Spencer Diederich 41.
