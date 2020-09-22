Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 14

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 210

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 203

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 202

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 202

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 201

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 194

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 190

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 189

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 181

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 177

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 177

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 176

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 172

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 171

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 163

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 162

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 40, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 40, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 41, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 41.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 14

Players Points

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 119

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 112

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 110

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 109

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 107

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 107

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 107

Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 106

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 104

Austin Manth, Adam King 104

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 104

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 101

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 99

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 99

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 96

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 96

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 91

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 90

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 90

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 88

Don Myers, Don Sproch 82

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 82

Joe Keb, David Leroy 82

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 81

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 15

Players, Team Points

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 512

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 494

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 492

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 481

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 475

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 471

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 468

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 466

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 466

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 456

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 453

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 451

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 432

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 428

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 422

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 414

Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Howard Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Butch Beber 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 16

Players, Team Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 495

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 493

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 490

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 483

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 482

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 477

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 476

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 469

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 467

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 466

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 464

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 461

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 454

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 451

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 439

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 438

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 437

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 432

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 427

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 410

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 404

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 400

Low scores — Bill Davidson 35, Sherm Lewis 35, Grant Surfus 35, Matt DeWitt 35, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Tom Kleeman 37, Paul Surfus 37.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 17

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 295

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 286

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 280

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 279

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 274

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 271

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 269

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 268

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 268

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 265

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 264

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 262

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 257

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 257

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 256

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 256

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 255

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 255

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 254

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 251

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 250

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 247

Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 247

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 242

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 242

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 241

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 239

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 237

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 228

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 218

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 212

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 206

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 17

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 550

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 544

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 531

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 525

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 523

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 521

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 520

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 520

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 514

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 513

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 510

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 508

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 508

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 501

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 491

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 485

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 484

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 478

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 459

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 456

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 424

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 408

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 393

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 383

Low scores — Brock Diederich 32, Ron Reynolds 38, Pat Kleeman 38, Bob Novy 39, Mike Kleeman 39, Scott Wilson 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, Greg Schlosser 39.

