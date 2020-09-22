Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 14
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 210
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 203
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 202
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 202
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 201
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 194
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 190
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 189
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 181
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 177
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 177
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 176
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 172
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 171
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 163
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 162
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 40, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 40, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 41, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 41.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 14
Players Points
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 119
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 112
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 110
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 109
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 107
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 107
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 107
Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 106
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 104
Austin Manth, Adam King 104
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 104
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 101
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 99
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 99
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 96
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 96
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 91
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 90
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 90
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 88
Don Myers, Don Sproch 82
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 82
Joe Keb, David Leroy 82
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 81
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 15
Players, Team Points
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 512
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 494
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 492
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 481
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 475
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 471
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 468
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 466
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 466
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 456
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 453
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 451
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 432
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 428
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 422
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 414
Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Howard Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Butch Beber 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 16
Players, Team Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 495
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 493
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 490
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 483
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 482
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 477
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 476
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 469
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 467
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 466
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 464
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 461
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 454
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 451
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 439
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 438
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 437
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 432
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 427
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 410
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 404
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 400
Low scores — Bill Davidson 35, Sherm Lewis 35, Grant Surfus 35, Matt DeWitt 35, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Tom Kleeman 37, Paul Surfus 37.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 17
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 295
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 286
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 280
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 279
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 274
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 271
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 269
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 268
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 268
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 265
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 264
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 262
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 257
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 257
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 256
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 256
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 255
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 255
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 254
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 251
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 250
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 247
Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 247
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 242
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 242
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 241
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 239
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 237
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 228
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 218
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 212
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 206
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 17
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 550
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 544
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 531
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 525
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 523
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 521
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 520
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 520
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 514
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 513
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 510
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 508
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 508
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 501
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 491
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 485
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 484
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 478
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 459
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 456
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 424
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 408
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 393
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 383
Low scores — Brock Diederich 32, Ron Reynolds 38, Pat Kleeman 38, Bob Novy 39, Mike Kleeman 39, Scott Wilson 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, Greg Schlosser 39.
