GARRETT — The Carroll Chargers won eight matches, including seven by pinfall, to defeat Garrett’s wrestling team 42-27 before a big crowd at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Wednesday.
The Chargers improved to 13-2 in all matches. It was the first loss for Garrett (6-1).
The outcome was disappointing for Railroader coach Nick Kraus.
“We weren’t disciplined in some aspects. We didn’t stay off our backs,” he said. “We had some kids step up and do some good stuff, but overall, it’s not our best. It’s kind of frustrating.”
A sticking point in Kraus’ mind was giving up seven pins. “That’s not OK,” he said. “We’ll rebound from this and try to get better … live and learn.”
Bright spots for the Railroaders were the performances of varsity newcomers freshman Wayne Wells and sophomore Tanner McMain.
McMain was a 7-2 winner at 126 pounds over Carroll’s Ayden Marquardt. In the 138-pound bout, Wells pinned Carroll’s Jared Landez in 4 minutes, 51 seconds.
The Chargers jumped out to a 15-0 lead before Garrett’s Hayden Brady scored a pin in 14 seconds at 106 pounds over Carroll’s Gilbert Ruselink. A 5-2 decision by Colton Weimer over Carroll’s Benjamin Sloffer cut the gap to 15-9.
The Chargers won four of the next six matches, with three coming by pin, to extend their lead to 36-18 after the 152-pound bout.
Garrett’s Mason Custer (160) won by 11-9 decision and Clayton Fielden (170) won by pin in 1:18. The final match went Carroll’s way, with Luke Schwehn winning by pin in 2:37.
Carroll 42, Garrett 27
195 — Lepper (Ca) won by 5:15 pin over VanWagner (G). 220 — Bills (Ca) won by 5-3 dec. over Bergman (G). 285 — Muncie (Ca) won by 3:07 pin over Hathaway (G). 106 — Brady (G) won by :14 pin over Ruselink (Ca). 113 — Weimer (G) won by 5-2 dec. over Sloffer (Ca). 120 — Semprini (Ca) won by 5:14 pin over McComb (G). 126 — McMain (G) won by 7-2 dec. over Marquardt (Ca). 132 — Hicks (Ca) won by 5-3 dec. over McCormack (G). 138 — Wells (G) won by 4:51 pin over Landez (Ca). 145 — Ulrick (Ca) won by 2:51 pin over DePew (G). 152 — Saylor (Ca) won by 3:15 pin over Cope (G). 160 — Custer (G) won by 11-9 dec. over Brickey (Ca). 170 — Fielden (G) won by 1:28 pin over Schillereff (Ca). 182 — Schwehn (Ca) won by 2:37 pin over Walden (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.