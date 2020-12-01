Garrett’s varsity basketball teams played three games last week. The Railroader girls won both of their contests. The Garrett boys lost their game Saturday.
Garrett girls defeat
No. 10. Angola
GARRETT — Junior Taylor Gerke led three players in double figures with 22 points as host Garrett defeated Angola 56-48 in a Nov. 24 contest.
Garrett, ranked sixth in the latest Class 3A poll, also got 13 points from junior Morgan Ostrowski and 10 from junior Faith Owen in the win.
The Railroaders led 17-11 after one and 36-25 at halftime. Angola was ranked 10th in Class 3A.
Gerke found ways to get to the basket all night to help the Railroaders stay in control.
“Gerke was just unreal tonight,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Every stat you can ask for, she hit some big buckets, she got some steals. We didn’t run a play for her; she just outhustled and outworked the guy that was guarding her.”
Her three-point play with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third, after rebounding a miss by teammate Nataley Armstrong, gave the hosts a 45-30 lead.
Angola cut the gap to 10 on a three by Lauren Leach and a transition score by Kylie Caswell after a Garrett turnover.
Gerke stepped up again, however, scoring twice for her team in the final minute for a 49-38 lead after three.
Gerke added Garrett’s first four points of the fourth as the lead reached 15 once again.
Angola got two buckets from Hanna Knoll and a three from Riley Pepple with 2:30 to play, trimming the margin to 55-45, but the visitors would only get within eight before the final buzzer.
The Hornets committed 19 turnovers, including seven in the first quarter and six in the second.
Knoll was the only Hornet in double figures with 22 points. Leach and Megan Nisun had seven points each.
A Knoll steal and score at the start of the game, followed by a Nisun three gave Angola a quick 5-2 lead, but Garrett got eight points from Ostrowski in the first. Owen added a three and then scored inside to give the hosts a 17-11 lead after one.
The Railroader lead grew to 11 points after two Owen free throws in the second, but six straight points by Knoll, four coming on steals and scores, got Angola within five, 27-22, with 3:13 left in the half.
Whenever Angola tried to make a run, however, Garrett had the answer.
Owen hit a clutch three from the left corner, and after a Hornet turnover, Gerke hit one from the right corner to push the lead back to double figures.
Garrett teams split
with Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett’s boys and girls basketball teams split Saturday’s varsity doubleheader at Prairie Heights.
The Railroader boys were defeated 67-50 in their first game of the season. The Garrett girls were 69-24 winners.
Garrett girls 69, Prairie Heights 24
Thirteen was a lucky number as far as Garrett’s girls basketball team was concerned.
That’s how many three-pointers the Class 3A No. 6 Railroaders dropped on Prairie Heights in a 69-24 win Saturday.
Sophomore Bailey Kelham connected for six bombs to lead Garrett (7-0 overall, 2-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference) with 31 points.
Junior Faith Owen hit five threes and had five steals to finish with 17 points. Junior Nataley Armstrong added a pair of threes to go with 11 assists. Armstrong is now Garrett’s all-time assist leader with 294 career helpers.
Prairie Heights (1-3 in all games, 1-1 in the NECC) trailed 19-9 after a quarter.
Sophomore Trevyn Terry led the Panthers with 11 points and junior Kennedy Kugler added six.
Owen’s three after a drive and dish from Armstrong with 6 minutes, 13 seconds left in the second, extended Garrett’s lead to 22-10. Later, Kelham converted a conventional three-point play, and then took a backdoor feed from Armstrong to made it 27-10.
The Panthers went five minutes without a point in the second until Terry’s three-point play with 2:35 to play. Prairie Heights ran off five straight points, but Garrett led 32-18 at halftime.
Garrett’s biggest lead to that point, 54-20, came with 1:09 left in the third on an Abby Weaver free throw.
Prairie Heights 67, Garrett boys 50
The Prairie Heights boys had three players in double figures, including two with 20 points.
Senior Seth Troyer led the way with 22 points. Sophomore Chase Bachelor had 20 and sophomore Leyton Byler came off the bench to add 10.
Prairie Heights improved to 1-2 with the win.
The Panther boys led 31-27 at halftime, and opened up a 12-point lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third behind eight points from Bachelor.
Garrett (0-1) failed to score in the third until Jaxson Gould’s score in the paint right after Bachelor’s bucket.
A wing three from Bachelor extended the Panther lead to 46-31 with 2:20 left, but immediately after, he picked up his fourth foul.
Garrett’s Jasen Bailey made a free throw after that foul, and on his miss, Gould scored on the rebound.
Troyer made two free throws to put the margin back to 15.
Byler, all 5-feet, 2 inches of him, came off the bench to hit three threes in the game, including one with 1:30 left, for a 17-point lead.
A Gould free throw, followed by a 10-second call against Prairie Heights, enabled Garrett to pull within 11 by the end of the quarter.
The Railroaders had trouble scoring, however, and a layup by Isaiah Malone with 4:16 to play gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the night, 61-43.
Bailey led Garrett with 16 points. Gould and sophomore Tyler Gater had nine points each, and Kyle Smith finished with eight.
