WOODBURN — Woodlan was a 75-58 winner over Garrett in a non-conference game Dec. 3.
Senior Jayden Broadnax had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Railroaders (1-2). Kail Baughman hit three threes for nine points and Jasen Bailey added eight.
Mitch Mendenhall had 27 points to pace Woodlan (2-4). Joe Reidy added 13 points and Colin Hall had 11.
The Warriors were up 18-17 after one quarter, then pushed their lead to 39-26 at halftime as Reidy scored 10 points in the second quarter. The Warriors went on to lead 61-40 after three.
Trevor Armstrong contributed seven points. Blake Ratcliffe scored five points. Jaxon Gould had four points and Tyler Gater had two points.
Jarrett Bailey was injured in the first minute in the contest and did not see action after that.
Woodlan 61, Garrett JV 51
Christian Hess led Garrett with 13 points. Robert Koskie and Jacob Molargik scored 11 points each.
The Railroaders led 14-8 after the first quarter, but Woodlan led at every stop after that.
Lukas Swagger picked up nine points for Garrett. Derek Overbay picked up four points and Tyler Gater added three.
