Youth Baseball
Garrett announces youth baseball camp
GARRETT — Garrett High School's baseball coaching staff will conduct a youth baseball camp for interested coaches and players.
The camp will take place from noon to 5 p.m. each day on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 in the Garrett High School gym.
There is a $30 fee for all four sessions or $10 for each individual session.
Session times are noon to 1 p.m. for kindergarten through second grade; 1-3 p.m. for grades 3-5 and 3-5 p.m. for grades 6-8.
The camp will focus on skill development, including throwing, catching, fielding, hitting and baserunning.
Permission slips and camp fees must be returned by Jan. 24 to guarantee a camp T-shirt.
All checks should be made out to Garrett Baseball.
For more information, contact coach Jason Richards at 740-1447 or by email at jrichards@gkb.k12.in.us.
