Tuesday, Dec. 17
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here.
5 p.m. Middle school boys basketball with Angola, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Churubusco, here.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Bellmont.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling with Carroll, here.
Thursday, Dec. 19
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Fairfield, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Lakewood Park.
Saturday, Dec. 21
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Carroll Super Duals.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Bluffton, here.
Monday, Dec. 23
6 p.m. Reserve girls basketball with Hamilton, here.
7:30 p.m. Varsity girls basketball with New Haven, here.
Friday, Dec. 27
10 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka High School.
Saturday, Dec. 28
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka High School.
Friday, Jan. 3
10 a.m. Varsity boys basketball at Wawasee tournament.
Saturday, Jan. 4
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at ISWCA Team State Duals at Memorial Coliseum.
10 a.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Leo at Hoosiers Gym, Knightstown.
