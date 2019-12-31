Garrett 82, New Haven 41
New Haven
J.Lee 2 0 0-0 4, Wade 1 0 0-0 2, Nord 4 0 0-0 8, Edwards 3 0 5-8 11, Williams 2 1 4-8 11, Freeman 0 0 0-0 0, L.Lee 1 1 0-0 5, Jordan 0 0 0-2 0, Keele 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 13 2 9-18 41
Garrett
Armstrong 1 0 2-2 4, Kelham 13 4 7-7 45, Owen 4 2 1-2 15, Richards 0 0 1-2 1, Ostrowski 3 0 3-4 9, West 1 0 1-1 3, Best 0 0 0-0 0, Weaver 2 0 1-2 5, Malcolm 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 24 6 16-20 82
New Haven 10 7 12 12 — 41
Garrett 14 20 23 27 — 82
Three-point shooting — New Haven 2 (L.Lee, Williams), Garrett 6 (Kelham 4, Owen 2). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — New Haven 14, Garrett 13.
