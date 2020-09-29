Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 21

FINAL STANDINGS

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 210

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 203

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 202

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 202

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 201

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 194

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 190

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 189

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 181

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 177

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 177

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 176

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 172

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 171

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 163

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 162

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38,

Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 40, Jane

Robbins/Desiree Heffley 40, Carla Smith/Evie

Kleeman 41, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 41.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 21

Players Points

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 129

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 124

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 124

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 121

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 121

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 119

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 117

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 117

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 117

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 116

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 114

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 113

Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 113

Austin Manth, Adam King 112

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 111

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 111

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 108

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 106

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 106

Don Myers, Don Sproch 97

Joe Keb, David Leroy 97

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 95

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 94

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 90

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 15

FINAL STANDINGS

Players, Team Points

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 512

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 494

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 492

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 481

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 475

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 471

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 468

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 466

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 466

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 456

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 453

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 451

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 432

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 428

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 422

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 414

Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Howard

Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Dale Pfeiffer

40, Butch Beber 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 23

FINAL STANDINGS

Players, Team Points

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 516

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 515

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 513

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 509

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 504

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 502

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 498

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 496

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 493

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 488

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 485

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 476

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 473

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 471

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 465

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 463

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 458

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 457

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 456

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 430

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 428

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 426

Low scores — Tom Kleeman 36, Bobby

Diederich 36, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Bill Davidson

38, Sherm Lewis 38, Todd Sattison 38, Ben

Ellert 38.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 17

FINAL STANDINGS

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 295

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 286

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 280

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 279

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 274

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 271

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 269

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 268

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 268

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 265

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 264

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 262

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 257

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 257

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 256

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 256

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 255

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 255

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 254

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 251

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 250

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 247

Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 247

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 242

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 242

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 241

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 239

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 237

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 228

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 218

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 212

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 206

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 24

FINAL STANDINGS

Players Points

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 595

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 590

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 588

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 587

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 585

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 581

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 579

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 578

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 572

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 569

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 566

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 558

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 548

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 548

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 535

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 525

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 522

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 510

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 502

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 501

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 494

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 421

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 393

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 383

Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Mike

Kleeman 39, Bruce Schlosser 39, Tom

Armstrong 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39, Bob Novy 40,

Howard Paschal 40.

