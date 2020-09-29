Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 21
FINAL STANDINGS
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 210
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 203
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 202
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 202
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 201
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 194
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 190
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 189
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 181
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 177
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 177
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 176
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 172
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 171
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 163
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 162
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38,
Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 40, Jane
Robbins/Desiree Heffley 40, Carla Smith/Evie
Kleeman 41, Tina Shipe/Dawn Likens 41.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 21
Players Points
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 129
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 124
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 124
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 121
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 121
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 119
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 117
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 117
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 117
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 116
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 114
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 113
Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 113
Austin Manth, Adam King 112
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 111
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 111
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 108
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 106
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 106
Don Myers, Don Sproch 97
Joe Keb, David Leroy 97
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 95
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 94
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 90
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 15
FINAL STANDINGS
Players, Team Points
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 512
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 494
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 492
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 481
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 475
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 471
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 468
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 466
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 466
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 456
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 453
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 451
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 432
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 428
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 422
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 414
Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Howard
Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Dale Pfeiffer
40, Butch Beber 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 23
FINAL STANDINGS
Players, Team Points
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 516
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 515
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 513
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 509
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 504
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 502
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 498
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 496
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 493
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 488
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 485
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 476
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 473
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 471
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 465
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 463
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 458
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 457
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 456
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 430
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 428
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 426
Low scores — Tom Kleeman 36, Bobby
Diederich 36, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Bill Davidson
38, Sherm Lewis 38, Todd Sattison 38, Ben
Ellert 38.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 17
FINAL STANDINGS
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 295
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 286
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 280
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 279
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 274
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 271
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 269
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 268
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 268
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 265
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 264
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 262
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 257
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 257
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 256
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 256
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 255
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 255
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 254
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 251
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 250
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 247
Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 247
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 242
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 242
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 241
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 239
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 237
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 228
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 218
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 212
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 206
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 24
FINAL STANDINGS
Players Points
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 595
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 590
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 588
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 587
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 585
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 581
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 579
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 578
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 572
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 569
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 566
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 558
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 548
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 548
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 535
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 525
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 522
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 510
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 502
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 501
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 494
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 421
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 393
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 383
Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Mike
Kleeman 39, Bruce Schlosser 39, Tom
Armstrong 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39, Bob Novy 40,
Howard Paschal 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.