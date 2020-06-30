Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — June 22

Players Points

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 69

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 58

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 56

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 56

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 53

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 53

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 52

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 52

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 48

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 48

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 46

Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 41

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 39

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 39

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 38

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 33

Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club — June 22

Players Points

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 80

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 75

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 75

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 74

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 71

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 68

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 67

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 67

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 66

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 65

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 64

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 64

Austin Manth, Adam King 64

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 64

Joe Keb, David Leroy 64

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 63

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 62

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 62

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 55

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 54

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 53

Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 51

Don Myers, Steven Minnich 45

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 44

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — June 23

Players Team Points

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 152

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 144

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 144

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 142

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, North Side Body Shop 140

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 140

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 139

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 137

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 136

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 135

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 131

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 131

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 126

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 125

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 122

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 97

Low scores — Howard Marchand 37, Brock Diederich 39, Gary Thompson 39, Bob Novy 39, Barry Ault 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — June 24

Players Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 229

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 207

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 197

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 196

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 192

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 190

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 186

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 185

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 184

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 179

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 177

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 177

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 176

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 175

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 172

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 166

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 164

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 156

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 154

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 152

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 149

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 146

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 34, Bill Davidson 36, Dave Pineiro 37, Jim Slain 37, Mike Morr 37.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — June 25

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 115

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 107

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 104

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 103

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 100

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 100

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 98

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 95

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 95

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 95

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 94

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 92

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 92

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 91

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 90

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 88

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 87

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 86

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 86

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 85

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 83

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 82

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 63

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 79

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 79

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 79

Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 78

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 77

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 76

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 74

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 61

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 45

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — June 25

Players Points

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 241

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 222

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 219

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 218

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 216

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 214

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 204

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 203

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 203

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 201

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 201

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 200

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 198

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 192

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 190

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 189

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 173

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 168

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 167

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 163

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 156

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 148

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 147

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 140

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Pat Kleeman 40, Ron Reynolds 40, Fred Demske 40, John Shipe Jr. 42, Steve Shipe 42, Howard Paschal 42, Eugene Kessler 42.

