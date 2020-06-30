Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — June 22
Players Points
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 69
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 58
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 56
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 56
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 53
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 53
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 52
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 52
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 48
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 48
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 46
Kathy Pepple, Beth Gates 41
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 39
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 39
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 38
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 33
Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club — June 22
Players Points
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 80
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 75
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 75
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 74
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 71
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 68
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 67
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 67
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 66
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 65
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 64
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 64
Austin Manth, Adam King 64
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 64
Joe Keb, David Leroy 64
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 63
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 62
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 62
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 55
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 54
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 53
Al Wlekleinski, Jeff Kempf 51
Don Myers, Steven Minnich 45
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 44
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — June 23
Players Team Points
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 152
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 144
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 144
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 142
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, North Side Body Shop 140
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 140
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 139
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 137
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 136
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 135
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 131
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 131
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 126
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 125
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 122
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 97
Low scores — Howard Marchand 37, Brock Diederich 39, Gary Thompson 39, Bob Novy 39, Barry Ault 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — June 24
Players Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 229
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 207
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 197
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/Colburn Customs 196
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 192
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 190
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 186
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg, 185
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 184
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 179
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 177
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 177
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 176
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 175
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 172
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 166
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 164
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 156
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 154
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 152
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 149
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 146
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 34, Bill Davidson 36, Dave Pineiro 37, Jim Slain 37, Mike Morr 37.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — June 25
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 115
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 107
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 104
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 103
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 100
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 100
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 98
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 95
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 95
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 95
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 94
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 92
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 92
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 91
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 90
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 88
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 87
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 86
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 86
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 85
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 83
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 82
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 63
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 79
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 79
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 79
Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 78
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 77
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 76
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 74
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 61
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 45
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — June 25
Players Points
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 241
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 222
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 219
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 218
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 216
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 214
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 204
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 203
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 203
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 201
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 201
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 200
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 198
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 192
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 190
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 189
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 173
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 168
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 167
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 163
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 156
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 148
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 147
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 140
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Pat Kleeman 40, Ron Reynolds 40, Fred Demske 40, John Shipe Jr. 42, Steve Shipe 42, Howard Paschal 42, Eugene Kessler 42.
