FORT WAYNE — Garrett will send three wrestlers to the state championship meet this weekend following their performances at Saturday’s semi-state meet at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
Senior Clayton Fielden led the way, capturing the semi-state title at 170 pounds.
Fielden, now 39-1 for the season, scored a 23-7 technical fall over Elkhart Memorial’s Clayton Lundy (39-6) in the championship match.
Fielden led 6-2 after two minutes, and doubled his advantage in the second.
Lundy escaped to start the third, but Fielden gained his seventh takedown of the match and added a two-point near-fall. Later, he scored another takedown, followed by three-point and two-point near-falls before the match was ended.
He pinned his three earlier opponents.
In his first match, Fielden pinned Muncie Central’s Titus Water in 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Next, he pinned Jimtown’s Tim Hunter in 3:50.
In the semi-finals, Fielden put the shoulders of Southern Wells’ Jacob Duncan (41-3) to the mat in 2:47. Two of Duncan’s losses came Saturday, as he was also pinned in the consolation match.
Fielden will be joined in Indianapolis by freshman Hayden Brady and junior Colton Weimer.
Brady (35-5) placed second at 106 pounds while Weimer (33-7) was third at 113 pounds.
Brady began his day with a 7-0 decision over Lakeland’s Gabe Miller. In his second match, he pinned Kokomo’s Harvey Barr in 3:14.
Brady reached the championship match with an 11-4 decision over East Noble’s Keegan Malott.
In the championship match, he was pinned in 3:26 by Bellmont sophomore Isaac Ruble (37-1).
Weimer was a 6-2 winner over Maconaquah’s Blake Kinney in the first round. He added a 7-1 win over Angola’s Isaiah McCue.
In the semi-finals, Weimer was pinned in 1:58 by eventual champion Trey Sturgill (40-3) of Peru.
Weimer came back with a 7-4 decision over Jay County’s Ethan Reiley in the consolation round.
As a team, the Railroaders finished third with 60.5 points. Only semi-state champion Western (72) and Bellmont (65) had more points. Carroll was fourth with 49 points and Oak Hill was fifth with 47.
The state finals begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with 16 wrestlers in each class. Each wrestler will compete once Friday, with the winners returning Saturday. Saturday’s quarter-final round begins at 9:30 a.m.
Wrestling season ended Saturday for four other Railroaders.
Junior Tyler Walden made it to the ticket round, pinning Northridge’s Andrew Lockwood in 5:15 in his opening match. He lost by 4:20 pin to Peru’s Zian Constable (38-5) in the second round.
Senior Chandler Shearer (126), junior Seth VanWagner (195) and senior Cole Bergman (220) all lost their first matches.
Shearer (27-7) lost a 4-0 decision to eventual runner-up Landon Bertsch (42-1) of Bluffton.
VanWagner (16-9) was pinned in 1:38 by South Adams’ Christian Summersett.
Bergman (23-11) was pinned in 1:08 by Oak Hill’s Fred Durben in his opening match.
