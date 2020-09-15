Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 8

Players, Team Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 458

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 452

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 435

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 433

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 432

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 430

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 418

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 417

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 412

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 409

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 400

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 400

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 396

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 384

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 378

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 376

Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Howard

Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40,

Butch Beber 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 9

Players, Team Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 473

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 469

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 467

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 461

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 454

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 450

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 448

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 447

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 444

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 442

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 439

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 435

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 435

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 421

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 419

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 418

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 418

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 407

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 404

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 387

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 380

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 375

Low scores — Tom Blotkamp 36, Bruce Schlosser 37,

Bill Davidson 38, Butch Beber 38, Kyle Branscum 38,

Mike Kleeman 38, Marc Munson 38, Don Myers 38.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 10

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 263

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 258

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 250

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 245

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 244

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 244

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 243

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 238

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 237

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 237

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 236

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 236

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 235

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 232

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 230

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 230

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 229

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 227

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 227

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 225

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 222

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 221

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 219

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 218

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 217

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 216

Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 215

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 214

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 210

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 202

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 192

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 190

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 10

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 523

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 517

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 510

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 507

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 493

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 492

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 490

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 490

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 487

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 487

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 485

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 484

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 472

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 469

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 467

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 460

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 459

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 450

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 440

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 427

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 403

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 388

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 383

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 381

Low scores — Bob Novy 38, Dale Pfeiffer 39, John

Shipe Jr. 40, Ron Reynolds 40, Mark Demske 40, Mike

Esselburn 40, Mike Kleeman 40.

