Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 8
Players, Team Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 458
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 452
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 435
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 433
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 432
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 430
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 418
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 417
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 412
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 409
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 400
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 400
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 396
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 384
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 378
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 376
Low scores — Brock Diederich 33, Howard
Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40,
Butch Beber 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 9
Players, Team Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 473
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 469
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 467
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 461
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 454
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 450
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 448
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 447
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 444
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 442
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 439
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 435
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 435
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 421
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 419
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 418
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 418
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 407
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 404
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 387
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 380
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 375
Low scores — Tom Blotkamp 36, Bruce Schlosser 37,
Bill Davidson 38, Butch Beber 38, Kyle Branscum 38,
Mike Kleeman 38, Marc Munson 38, Don Myers 38.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 10
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 263
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 258
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 250
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 245
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 244
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 244
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 243
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 238
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 237
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 237
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 236
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 236
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 235
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 232
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 230
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 230
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 229
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 227
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 227
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 225
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 222
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 221
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 219
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 218
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 217
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 216
Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 215
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 214
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 210
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 202
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 192
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 190
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 10
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 523
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 517
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 510
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 507
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 493
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 492
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 490
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 490
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 487
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 487
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 485
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 484
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 472
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 469
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 467
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 460
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 459
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 450
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 440
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 427
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 403
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 388
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 383
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 381
Low scores — Bob Novy 38, Dale Pfeiffer 39, John
Shipe Jr. 40, Ron Reynolds 40, Mark Demske 40, Mike
Esselburn 40, Mike Kleeman 40.
