Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 10
Players Points
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 164
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 148
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 144
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 139
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 138
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 137
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 134
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 134
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 132
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 132
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 131
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 131
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 128
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 127
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 117
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 110
Low scores — Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 37, Kathy
Maroney/Judy Maroney 38, Brenda Mansfield/Susie
Branscum 39, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 39.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 10
Players Points
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 64
Austin Manth, Adam King 64
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 62
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 60
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 60
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 59
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 57
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 55
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 54
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 53
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 52
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 52
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 50
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 48
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 48
Al Wlekinski, Jeff Kempf 44
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 43
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 43
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 41
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 40
Joe Keb, David Leroy 40
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 37
Don Myers, Don Sproch 36
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 32
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 11
Players, Team Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 349
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 343
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 338
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 334
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 332
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 331
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 325
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 324
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 323
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 322
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 320
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 317
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 310
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 299
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 297
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 293
Low scores — Butch Beber 36, Howard Marchand 38,
Brock Diederich 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Phil DeJon 40.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 12
Players, Team Points
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 383
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 368
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 360
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 360
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 350
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 358
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 358
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 357
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 355
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 355
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 342
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 342
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 333
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 332
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 330
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 328
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 323
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 315
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 309
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 306
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 302
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 302
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 33, Sherm Lewis 36,
Bruce Schlosser 36, Kyle Branscum 36, Don Leins 37.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 13
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 212
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 200
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 199
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 198
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 195
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 191
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 190
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 190
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 187
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 183
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 178
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 177
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 176
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 176
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 176
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 176
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 175
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 174
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 172
Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 172
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 171
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 170
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 169
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 168
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 167
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 166
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 166
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 165
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 163
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 160
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 157
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 145
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 13
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 427
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 405
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 405
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 402
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 401
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 397
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 393
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 390
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 386
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 385
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 384
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 383
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 383
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 371
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 365
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 359
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 351
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 350
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 334
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 325
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 314
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 293
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 293
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 288
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Ron Reynolds 39,
Bruce Schlosser 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39, Pat Kleeman 40,
Steve Shipe 40.
