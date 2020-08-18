Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 10

Players Points

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 164

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 148

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 144

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 139

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 138

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 137

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 134

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 134

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 132

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 132

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 131

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 131

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 128

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 127

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 117

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 110

Low scores — Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 37, Kathy

Maroney/Judy Maroney 38, Brenda Mansfield/Susie

Branscum 39, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 39.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 10

Players Points

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 64

Austin Manth, Adam King 64

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 62

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 60

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 60

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 59

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 57

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 55

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 54

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 53

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 52

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 52

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 50

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 48

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 48

Al Wlekinski, Jeff Kempf 44

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 43

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 43

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 41

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 40

Joe Keb, David Leroy 40

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 37

Don Myers, Don Sproch 36

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 32

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 11

Players, Team Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 349

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 343

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 338

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 334

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 332

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 331

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 325

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 324

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 323

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 322

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 320

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 317

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 310

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 299

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 297

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 293

Low scores — Butch Beber 36, Howard Marchand 38,

Brock Diederich 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Phil DeJon 40.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 12

Players, Team Points

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 383

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 368

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 360

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 360

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 350

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 358

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 358

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 357

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 355

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 355

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 342

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 342

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 333

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 332

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 330

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 328

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 323

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 315

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 309

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 306

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 302

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 302

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 33, Sherm Lewis 36,

Bruce Schlosser 36, Kyle Branscum 36, Don Leins 37.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 13

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 212

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 200

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 199

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 198

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 195

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 191

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 190

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 190

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 187

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 183

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 178

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 177

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 176

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 176

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 176

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 176

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 175

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 174

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 172

Bill Davidson, Al Wlekinski 172

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 171

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 170

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 169

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 168

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 167

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 166

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 166

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 165

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 163

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 160

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 157

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 145

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 13

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 427

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 405

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 405

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 402

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 401

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 397

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 393

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 390

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 386

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 385

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 384

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 383

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 383

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 371

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 365

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 359

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 351

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 350

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 334

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 325

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 314

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 293

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 293

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 288

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Ron Reynolds 39,

Bruce Schlosser 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39, Pat Kleeman 40,

Steve Shipe 40.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.