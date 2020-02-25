Garrett’s boys basketball team lost three games this past week, including two to Northeast Corner Conference opponents.
On Feb. 17, the Railroaders hosted Fairfield and lost 50-38. The next night, Garrett traveled to Churubusco and was defeated 91-40.
Friday, Garrett lost to DeKalb 67-24.
Fairfield 50, Garrett 38
Fairfield hit five second-half threes and limited Garrett to four points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and went on to a 50-38 Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball win.
The game was rescheduled from a Feb. 13 weather-related postponement.
The Railroaders (2-16 overall, 1-8 in the NECC) pulled within 36-30 on a basket by Jarrett Bailey at the 6:53 mark, but Holden Blosser and Justin Bontrager hit back-to-back threes to put the Falcons (8-10, 6-3) up by 12. The lead was single digits only one more time.
Owen Miller hit three threes and had 13 points to share team scoring honors with Nolin Sharick for Fairfield. Jayden Broadnax scored 11, and Kail Baughman and Jaxson Gould added six each for Garrett.
In the junior varsity game, Garrett overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to force overtime, but the Falcons prevailed 43-41. Kyle Smith had 11 points and Derek Overbay 10 to lead the Railroaders.
Churubusco 91,
Garrett 40
The host Eagles jumped out to a 19-2 lead before the midway point of the first quarter on the way to a 91-40 win.
Churubusco had a 28-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter, utilizing five scorers in the period. Garrett’s Jarrett Bailey made a three-pointer, and Kail Baughman and Jayden Broadnax had field goals for the visitors in the first.
The Eagles’ kept up their defensive pressure in the second quarter, only allowing two Garrett baskets — one each from Bailey and Baughman — while tacking on another 26 points from six scorers.
At halftime, Churubusco led 54-11.
Hunter Perlich led the Eagles with 20 points. Five other players reached double digits: Landen Jordan with 18, Luke McClure with 13, Tim Knepple and Jackson Paul with 11 apiece and Gage Kelly with 10.
Broadnax led Garrett with 17 points, followed by Bailey with five.
DeKalb 67, Garrett 24
Visiting DeKalb started quickly, hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter and throwing a full-court, trapping defense that kept Garrett from setting up its attack.
DeKalb scored the first 15 points of the game, and stayed at full speed much of the night.
Cole Richmond hit five of DeKalb’s 10 threes and had a game-best 17 points. Connor Penrod had 12 on the inside in a physical battle with Garrett’s Jaxson Gould, and four other Barons hit at least one three. Caleb Nixon wasn’t one of them, but turned distributor instead with six assists.
Jarrett Bailey led the Railroaders (2-18) with nine points.
The Barons (6-14) led 22-5 at the quarter, and didn’t permit a field goal by Garrett in the second quarter as they pushed the margin to 38-8 at halftime.
DeKalb scored three times off steals in netting the first 14 points of the second half before two threes by Bailey got the Railroaders on the board.
The Barons substituted in the first half and then on a larger scale starting with the last few minutes of the third quarter.
In the junior varsity game, Landen Brown hit two free throws to break a tie and put DeKalb in the lead for good with 2:03 left, and sank another pair in the final seconds to seal a 44-40 win for the Barons.
Brown topped DeKalb with 12 points. Jacob Meyers and Jackson Barth scored 10 each.
Kyle Smith had a game-high 18 for Garrett. Derek Overbay and Robert Koskie added six apiece.
