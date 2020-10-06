Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 28
FINAL STANDINGS
Players Points
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 163
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 155
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 151
Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 151
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 145
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 143
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 143
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 142
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 139
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 139
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 138
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 138
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 137
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 136
Austin Manth, Adam King 134
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 134
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 133
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 130
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 127
Don Myers, Don Sproch 123
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 122
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 122
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 120
Joe Keb, David Leroy 113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.