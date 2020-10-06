Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 28

FINAL STANDINGS

Players Points

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 163

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 155

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 151

Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 151

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 145

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 143

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 143

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 142

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 139

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 139

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 138

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 138

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 137

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 136

Austin Manth, Adam King 134

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 134

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 133

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 130

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 127

Don Myers, Don Sproch 123

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 122

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 122

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 120

Joe Keb, David Leroy 113

