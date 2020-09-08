Monday Night Ladies League
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 31
Players Points
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 196
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 192
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 192
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 188
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 186
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 180
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 174
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 173
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 171
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 171
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 163
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 159
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 158
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 157
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 155
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 149
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 33,
Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 36, Jane
Robbins/Desiree Heffley 36, Cheryl Hoot/Tina
Walters 37.
Two-Man Scramble
Garrett Country Club — Aug. 31
Players Points
Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 104
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 102
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 96
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 94
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 92
Austin Manth, Adam King 92
Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 92
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 91
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 90
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 89
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 89
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 89
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 88
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 88
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 84
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 84
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 83
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 80
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 79
Don Myers, Don Sproch 74
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 74
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 73
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 70
Joe Keb, David Leroy 69
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 1
Players, Team Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 423
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 422
Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 411
Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 409
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 407
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 403
Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 396
Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 394
Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 388
Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 385
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 383
Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 380
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 376
Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 364
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 361
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 360
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Howard
Marchand 37, Dave Hassett 37, Barry Ault 39.
Wednesday Night Men’s League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 2
Players, Team Points
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 446
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 445
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 440
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 437
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 432
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 431
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 430
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 425
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 425
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 419
Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 416
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 415
Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 415
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 398
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 398
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 395
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 387
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 385
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 383
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 365
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 364
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 357
Low scores — Larry Getts 35, Ben Ellert 38,
Tom Kleeman 38, Bruce Schlosser 38,
Bill Davidson 38, Barry Ault 38.
Thursday Morning Senior League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 3
Players Points
Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 250
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 243
Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 237
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 237
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 236
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 231
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 230
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 226
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 223
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 223
Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 223
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 222
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 221
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 220
Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 219
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 219
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 217
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 216
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 215
Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 214
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 211
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 208
Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 207
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 206
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 204
Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 202
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 200
Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 198
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 198
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 187
Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 186
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 185
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — Sept. 3
Players Points
Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 508
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 485
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 484
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 472
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 471
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 468
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 468
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 464
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 464
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 463
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 461
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 460
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 459
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 458
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 443
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 432
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 430
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 419
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 416
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 402
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 387
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 362
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 352
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 352
Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Stephen
Hyde 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Pat Kleeman 40,
Bruce Schlosser 40, Greg Shipe 40.
