Monday Night Ladies League

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 31

Players Points

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 196

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 192

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 192

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 188

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 186

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 180

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 174

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 173

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 171

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 171

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 163

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 159

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 158

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 157

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 155

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 149

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 33,

Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 36, Jane

Robbins/Desiree Heffley 36, Cheryl Hoot/Tina

Walters 37.

Two-Man Scramble

Garrett Country Club — Aug. 31

Players Points

Geoff Burns, Stan Searles 104

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 102

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 96

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 94

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 92

Austin Manth, Adam King 92

Al Wleklinski, Jeff Kempf 92

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 91

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 90

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 89

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 89

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 89

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 88

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 88

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 84

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 84

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 83

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 80

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 79

Don Myers, Don Sproch 74

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 74

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 73

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Hlebert 70

Joe Keb, David Leroy 69

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 1

Players, Team Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckey, Adventure Homes 423

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 422

Dave Hassett, Van Miller, Dash Online Svcs. 411

Phil DeJon, Roger Taylor 409

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula, Landes Insurance 407

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert, Webb Concrete Const. 403

Gary Thompson, Bill Etgen, Zeedyk Tree Svc. 396

Bob Novy, Butch Beber, Garrett State Bank 394

Max Teders, Mike Hockaday, Garrett Country Club 388

Tom Emerick, Bob Blotkamp 385

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger, Shiloh 383

Kenny Knick, DeWayn Middaugh, Custom Bottling & Packaging 380

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich, Diederich South House 376

Barry Ault, Brian Gaze 364

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 361

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier, Legwer Machine 360

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Howard

Marchand 37, Dave Hassett 37, Barry Ault 39.

Wednesday Night Men’s League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 2

Players, Team Points

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn, Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 446

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal, DeKalb Molded Plastics 445

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels, The Hair Shed 440

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 437

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 432

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Northside Body Shop #2 431

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich, Miss Vicki’s 430

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus, Thomas Funeral Home 425

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault, Empire Marketing 425

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy, Garrett State Bank #2 419

Dave Demske, Marc Munson, Lake James Golf Club 416

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith, Aldrich Properties 415

Butch Beber, Don Leins, Yoder Ford 415

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison, Diederich Storage 398

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert, State Farm/Joyce Hefty 398

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer, Garrett Vet. Clinic #2 395

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper, Garrett Vet. Clinic #1 387

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman, Garrett Country Club 385

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro, Carper-Koeppe Ins. 383

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham, Hefty Insurance 365

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus, Garrett State Bank 364

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Northside Body Shop 357

Low scores — Larry Getts 35, Ben Ellert 38,

Tom Kleeman 38, Bruce Schlosser 38,

Bill Davidson 38, Barry Ault 38.

Thursday Morning Senior League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 3

Players Points

Bob McClain, John Shipe Sr. 250

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 243

Dave Saylor, Fritz Cooper 237

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 237

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 236

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 231

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 230

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 226

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 223

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 223

Herb Kleeman, Tom Kleeman 223

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 222

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 221

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 220

Dick Baughman, Bob Novy 219

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 219

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 217

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 216

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 215

Chuck Blevins, Pat Opper 214

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 211

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 208

Bob Plummer, Terry Linnemeier 207

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 206

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 204

Al Pinketon, Ben Ellert 202

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 200

Bill Davidson, Al Wleklinski 198

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 198

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 187

Gene Swartz, Steve Hyndman 186

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 185

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — Sept. 3

Players Points

Ron Reynolds, Dave Lochner 508

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 485

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 484

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 472

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 471

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 468

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 468

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 464

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 464

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 463

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 461

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 460

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 459

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 458

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 443

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 432

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 430

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 419

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 416

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 402

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 387

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 362

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 352

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 352

Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Stephen

Hyde 39, Dale Pfeiffer 40, Pat Kleeman 40,

Bruce Schlosser 40, Greg Shipe 40.

