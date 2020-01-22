Prep Baseball Three games featured at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced on Wednesday that they will be hosting the seventh annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field this spring.
Five area teams will be participating in three separate games, starting with Prairie Heights versus Eastside on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m.
West Noble takes on Lakeland on Wednesday, May 6, and East Noble plays Wawasee the following day with both games starting at approximately 7 p.m.
Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get “big league” treatment with their headshots up on Parkview Field’s new HD video board.
As in the past, all Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series games are scheduled to include live video broadcasts.
Prep Boys Basketball Panthers fall to Warriors’ rally
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Woodlan scored 36 points in the fourth quarter and rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Prairie Heights 72-71 on Tuesday night.
Joe Reidy led the Warriors with 27 points, and Mitch Mendenhall ended up with 26.
Heights fell to 12-3 on the season.
