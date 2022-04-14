LIGONIER — The windy conditions caused for a lot of runs to cross the plate between West Noble and Prairie Heights during Thursday’s NECC softball contest.
The Panthers (3-0, 2-0 NECC) put up consecutive eight-run innings in the fifth and sixth to earn a 22-11 victory in six innings.
PH’s Pratt hit for the cycle and got the win in the circle. She finished 4-for-5 with seven runs batted in.
Savana Phares tallied three hits and three RBIs, and Kalli Aaron went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Lillie Booher and Shyanna Duncan each added a pair of base knocks.
Hailey Moser led the Chargers with three hits, and Emily Thompson had two doubles. Jacelynn McDonald had a triple and two RBIs, and Julia Vargas finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Pratt got the scoring started in the top of the first with a two-run homer to make it 4-0.
The Chargers answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. A single from Vargas scored McDonald to cut the lead in half.
After a couple of quiet frames, West Noble tied the game in the bottom of the third. An error in the outfield scored two, then a passed ball brought home Alayna DeLong.
The two teams traded the lead in the fourth inning, then Heights exploded for eight runs with two outs in the fifth.
Booher’s double scored Aaron to make it 11-8, and it was followed by a double from Pratt to plate two more.
West Noble scored two in the bottom half of the inning, including one off a double from Thompson.
A bases-clearing triple by Pratt extended the Heights lead to eight, the back-to-back singles by Chloe Riehl and Phares made it 22-10.
West Noble baseball 11, Prairie Heights 4
On the baseball diamond, the Chargers picked up a big win over the Panthers to improve to 2-3 and 2-0 in NECC play.
West Noble scored in the first five innings and tallied up 13 hits.
Elijah Bacon led the way at the plate going 2-of-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Noah Eash also had a homer and four RBIs.
Noah Fulford and Jonathan Schwartz each had three hits for West Noble.
Zayne Patrick got the win for the Chargers. He went four innings, allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Randy Villanueva threw three innings of relief and allowed a run on a hit with three putouts.
Hunter Allen homered for the Panthers, and Luke Severe finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
